NOR vs KHP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Final

Northern (Pakistan) will be locking horns with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the final match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy on 25th December at National Stadium, Karachi.

Northern Pakistan were remarkable throughout the season, having finished first in the Quaid-e-Azam points table with four victories and 152 points. They won their previous encounter against Balochistan by 170 runs and will now look forward to lifting the trophy in this clash.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have had a similar campaign and will head into the final match against the table-toppers with four wins, one loss, and five draws. They thrashed Central Punjab by 244 runs and will likely win their final round against Northern to be crowned champions.

NOR vs KHP Probable Playing XI

Northern (Pakistan)

Sarmad Bhatti, Umar Amin, Haider Ali, Kashif Ali, Rohail Nazir(WK), Mohammad Huraira, Faizan Riaz, Mubasir Khan, Nauman Ali (C), Athar Mahmood, Muhammad Musa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rehan Afridi(WK), Iftikhar Ahmed(C), Adil Amin, Imran Khan, Sameen Gul, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman

Match Details

Match: Northern (Pakistan) vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Date and Time: 25th December, 02.30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

The wicket at the National Stadium has generally favored the batters in the most recent matches. Batters will enjoy playing their shots with ease, while the pacers will dominate as the game progresses.

Today’s NOR vs KHP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rohail Nazir: Rohail has done his job as the wicket-keeper batsman for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this season. He has been in decent touch with the bat, while also being involved in 27 dismissals so far.

Batter

Iftikar Ahmed: Iftikar is a Pakistani star player who can hit the ball in all directions and help his team put up a massive total. He smashed 114 runs and also took 2 wickets in the previous game and is expected to replicate the same in today’s match. He can fetch you huge points from both sides of the game.

All-rounders

Farhan Riaz: Farhan has been an experienced all-rounder for the Northern and can rack up massive runs with his bat. He has the potential to play big shots and can also contribute with the ball in the middle overs. Riaz scored 168 runs in the last encounter and will hope to play a match-winning role this time around.

Bowlers

Sameen Gul: Sameen has been in fantastic form owing to his performances in recent matches. He picked up six wickets in the most recent clash and will be aiming to repeat that feat in today’s match. He will be a good option from Khyber Pakhtunkhw's bowling lineup and can contain the batters with his variations.

Top 3 Best Players to Pick in NOR vs KHP Dream11 Prediction Team

Nauman Ali: 466 points

Umar Amin: 379 points

Farhan Riaz: 308 points

Important Stats for NOR vs KHP Dream11 Prediction Team

Sahibzada Farhan: 10 matches, 924 runs

Muhammad Huraira: 10 matches, 878 runs

Imran Khan: 7 matches, 21 wickets

NOR vs KHP Dream11 Prediction Today

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Rohail Nazir, Rehan Afridi, Umar Amin, Iftikar-Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan, Farhan Riaz, Imran Khan, Sameen Gul, Nauman Ali, Kashif Ali-I

Captain: Farhan Riaz; Vice-Captain: Iftikar-Ahmed

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Rohail Nazir, Muhammad Huraira, Umar Amin, Iftikar-Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Adil Amin, Sajid Khan, Farhan Riaz, Sameen Gul, Nauman Ali, Athar Mahmood

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Fakhar Zaman; Vice-Captain: Nauman Ali

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this encounter? Northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2 votes so far