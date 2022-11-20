NOR vs KHP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022, Match 30

Northern Pakistan (NOR) will take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) in match 30 of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy on Sunday at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the NOR vs KHP Dream11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips, pitch report and playing XIs.

Northern are the table toppers, winning three of their nine games, while Khyber have lost four of their nine matches. Khyber will look to win this game, but Northern are a better team and expected to prevail.

NOR vs KHP Match Details

Match 30 of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022 will be played on November 20 at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad at 10:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NOR vs KHP, Match 30

Date and Time: November 20, 2022; 10:30 am IST

Venue Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Abbottabad

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad is well-balanced, with plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams could look to chase here.

NOR vs KHP Form Guide

NOR - Won 3 of their last 9 matches

KHP - Won 0 of their last 9 matches

NOR vs KHP Probable Playing XIs

NOR

No major injury update

Rohail Nazir (wk), Umar Amin, Mohammad Huraira, Faizan Riaz, Umar Waheed, Mubashir Khan, Nauman Ali (c), Waqas Ahmed, Musa Khan, Athar Mahmood, Aamer Jamal

KHP

No major injury update

Rehan Afridi (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Nabi Gul, Kamran Ghulam, Waqar Ahmed, Khalid Usman (c), Israrullah, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Imran, Abbas Afridi, Niaz Khan

NOR vs KHP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

R Afridi

R Afridi, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. He could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. R Nazir is another good pick.

Batters

U Amin

S Farhan and U Amin are the two best batter picks. N Gul is another good pick. He has performed well in the last few games.

All-rounders

M Sarwar

M Khan and M Sarwar are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. Z Malik is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Iqbal

The top bowler picks are M Mumtaz and A Iqbal. Both have bowled well in the last few games and can be expect to bowl at the death. I Shah is another good pick.

NOR vs KHP match captain and vice-captain choices

M Khan

Khan bat in the middle order and can also bowl, making him a safe option for captaincy. He has scored 485 runs and taken 26 wickets in ten games.

U Amin

As the pitch is decent, you could make Amin the captain of the grand league teams. He has scored 643 runs in ten games. He looks in good touch and could play a key innings here.

Five Must-Picks for NOR vs KHP, Match 30

M Sarwar

U Amin

M Khan

S Farhad

M Huraira

Northern Pakistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bowl at the start and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Northern Pakistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: R Nazir, R Afridi

Batters: U Amin, N Gul, S Farhan

All-rounders: M Sarwar, M Khan, Z Malik

Bowlers: A Iqbal, I Shah, M Mumtaz

Northern Pakistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: R Nazir, R Afridi

Batters: U Amin, M Huraira, S Farhan

All-rounders: M Sarwar, M Khan

Bowlers: A Iqbal, I Shah, M Mumtaz, N Ali

