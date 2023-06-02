NOR vs LEI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 2, 2023

As the T20 Blast 2023 progresses, Northamptonshire will be playing against Leicestershire in the North Group match, on Friday, June 2, at 11 PM IST.

Leicestershire had a tough start to their T20 Blast 2023 campaign, losing all four matches. Currently, they find themselves at the bottom of the points table with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -1.808.

On the other hand, Northamptonshire are one spot above them with one win out of four matches. Their NRR stands at -1.063. Their sole victory came against Derbyshire in their second-to-last game.

Here are the vice-captain and captain picks for the NOR vs LEI Dream11 team.

NOR vs LEI Squad for Today's Match

Northamptonshire squad

Alex Russell, David Willey (C), Ben Sanderson, Josh Cobb, James Sales, Emilio Gay, AJ Tye, Freddie Heldreich, Tom Taylor, Rob Keogh, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Chris Lynn, Graeme White, Lewis McManus WK, Saif Zaib

Leicestershire squad

Colin Ackermann (C), Rehan Ahmed, Sol Budinger, Will Davis, Michael Finan, Levis Hill, Josh Hull, Louis Kimber, Naveen ul Haq, Naseem Shah, Callum Parkinson, Rishi Patel, Harry Swindells, Nick Welch.

#3 Rishi Patel (LEI) - 7 Credits

Lancashire Lightning v Leicestershire Foxes - Vitality T20 Blast

Rishi Patel, the middle-order batter from Leicestershire, can be an excellent choice as the vice-captain for the Dream11 team. This year, he has played four games and scored 121 runs with a highest score of 44.

Patel has maintained an average of 30.25 and an impressive strike rate of 139.08. With his consistent batting performances, he can contribute significantly to the team's overall score.

#2 Callum Parkinson (LEI) - 7 Credits

Lancashire Lightning v Leicestershire Foxes - Vitality T20 Blast

Callum Parkinson from Leicestershire can be a strong choice for the captaincy position in the NOR vs LEI Dream11 team. In the 2023 season, he has played four matches, bowled 15 overs, and taken seven wickets with a best bowling figure of 4/33.

Parkinson has maintained an impressive average of 15.57 and an economy rate of 7.26. With his consistent performances, he can be a valuable asset to the Dream11 team.

#1 Ricardo Vasconcelos (NOR) - 8 Credits

Derbyshire Falcons v Steelbacks - Vitality T20 Blast

Ricardo Vasconcelos, the talented batsman from Northamptonshire, can be an ideal choice for the captaincy position in the NOR vs LEI Dream11 team. In the 2023 season, he has played four matches so far, scoring 154 runs with a highest score of 65.

Vasconcelos has maintained an impressive average of 38.50 and a strike rate of 146.66. With his consistent batting performances and ability to score quickly, he can lead the team by example and generate a significant number of points in the Dream11 fantasy game.

