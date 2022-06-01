NOR vs LEI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Vitality T20 Blast, Match 31

Northamptonshire (NOR) will lock horns with Leicestershire (LEI) in a Vitality T20 Blast North Group match at the County Ground in Northampton on Wednesday.

Leicestershire defeated Yorkshire in their previous game before losing two in a row. With half-centuries from Colin Ackermann and Rishi Patel, they put up a massive total of 188 runs.

Outstanding bowling performances from Naveen-ul-Haq and Ben Hike, who took four and three wickets respectively, limited Yorkshire to 157 runs. Yorkshire will be eager to perform as a unit and exact revenge on Leicestershire, who have had a difficult season so far, winning only one of their three games.

NOR vs LEI Probable Playing 11 Today

NOR XI

Chris Lynn, Ben Curran, Josh Cobb (c), Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Lewis McManus (wk), Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Matthew Kelly, Ben Sanderson, Freddie Heldreich.

LEI XI

Scott Steel, Hamish Rutherford, Arron Lilley, Lewis Hill (wk), Colin Ackermann (c), Rishi Patel, Ben Mike, Rehan Ahmed, Roman Walker, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul-Hak.

Match Details

NOR vs LEI, Vitality T20 Blast, Match 31

Date and Time: 01st June 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: The County Ground, Northampton

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground in Northampton looks to be pretty good for batting. The ball could move a bit at the start of the innings, so batters will need to be patient while playing their shots. To get enough runs on the board, the side that wins the toss should opt to bat first.

Today's NOR vs LEI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Lewis Hill: Lewis' previous outing did not go as expected. However, he's a quality wicketkeeper-batter who can score handy runs in the middle order, which makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Batters

Chris Lynn: He is a powerful batter who can clear boundaries freely. He is one of the best batters in the competition, thanks to his skill-set and experience in this format. He has 99 runs in three games so far in the competition.

All-rounder

Ben Mike: He's a reliable performer with the bat and the ball for his team. He has scored 66 runs and taken five wickets in three games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowler

Naveen-ul-Haq: He has six wickets in three games, including a four-for-34-run success against Yorkshire. His ability to swing the ball both ways has benefited him, making him a must-have player for your fantasy side.

3 best players to pick in NOR vs LEI Dream11 prediction team

Arron Lilley (YOR) - 116 points

Saif Zaib (NOR) - 53 points

Rehan Ahmed (LEI) - 111 points

Important Stats for NOR vs LEI Dream11 prediction team

Colin Ackermann - 76 runs in three games.

Ben Curran – 74 runs in two games.

Rob Keogh - 45 runs in there games.

NOR vs LEI Dream11 Prediction Today

NOR vs LEI Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lewis Hill, Chris Lynn, Colin Ackermann, Ben Curran, Rishi Patel, Josh Cobb, Rob Keogh, Ben Mike, Ben Sanderson, Naveen-ul-Haq, Matthew Kelly.

Captain: Chris Lynn. Vice-captain: Ben Mike.

NOR vs LEI Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lewis McManus, Chris Lynn, Colin Ackermann, Ben Curran, Rishi Patel, Josh Cobb, Ben Mike, Rehan Ahmed, Naveen-ul-Haq, Callum Parkinson, Matthew Kelly.

Captain: Ben Mike. Vice-captain: Rishi Patel.

