NOR vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for T20 Blast - June 20, 2021

Northamptonshire and Leicestershire will lock horns in the Northern Group of T20 Blast at the County Ground in Northampton on Sunday.

Northamptonshire are yet to register a victory after playing five matches this season. They have been winless in four games with a game ending without a result. The team will need to regroup quickly and fire on all cylinders if they are looking to get some wins in the bag.

Meanwhile, Leicestershire share a similarly disastrous story with five defeats in five matches They are currently holding the wooden spoon in the North Group points table and their negative net run rate is doing even more harm to their team’s chances of moving forward.

Squads to choose from

Northamptonshire

Richard Levi, Adam Rossington, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Wayne Parnell, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Mohammad Nabi, Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Nathan Buck, Ben Sanderson, Charlie Thurston, Joshua Cobb, Brandon Glover

Leicestershire

Colin Ackermann, Ed Barnes, Will Davis, Gavin Griffiths, Lewis Hill, Josh Inglis, Louis Kimber, Arron Lilley, Ben Mike, Naveen-ul-Haq, Rishi Patel, Callum Parkinson, Scott Steel, Harry Swindells

Probable Playing XIs

Northamptonshire

Richard Levi, Adam Rossington (c & wk), Ricardo Vasconcelos, Wayne Parnell, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Mohammad Nabi, Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Nathan Buck, Ben Sanderson

Leicestershire

Scott Steel, Josh Inglis (wk), Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (c), Rishi Patel, Lewis Hill, Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, Louis Kimber, Naveen-ul-Haq, Edward Barnes

Match Details

Match: Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire, North Group

Venue: County Ground, Northampton

Date and Time (IST): 20th June, 7:00 PM

Pitch report

The pitch looks like a pure batting wicket with bowlers finding it tough to get anything off the surface early on. But chasing teams will find it slightly hard as the pitch tends to slow down as the innings progresses.

All three matches this season at this venue have been won by teams batting first and thus the captain winning the toss will look to bat first.

T20 Blast 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (NOR vs LEI)

NOR vs LEI Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Inglis, Richard Levi, Scott Steel, Rishi Patel, Colin Ackermann, Arron Lilley, Tom Taylor, Ben Mike, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson, Naveen-ul-Haq

Captain: Colin Ackermann, Vice-captain: Arron Lilley

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ricardo Vasconcelos, Lewis Hill, Scott Steel, Rishi Patel, Colin Ackermann, Arron Lilley, Tom Taylor, Mohammad Nabi, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson, Naveen-ul-Haq

Captain: Mohammad Nabi, Vice-captain: Rishi Patel

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava