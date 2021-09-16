NOR vs LUX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Norway will face off Luxembourg in the 19th match of the Dream11 ECC-T10 on 16th September at the Cartama Oval in Cartama.

Norway are currently in 3rd position in the ECC-T10 points table. They've managed to win only two of their five games so far and will be looking for their third victory in this encounter.

Luxembourg are yet to win a single match so far in the ECC T10 2021. They are placed at the bottom of the table and are in desperate need of a victory.

NOR vs LUX Probable Playing 11 Today

Norway

Raza Iqbal (C), Suhail Iftikhar (WK), Walid Ghauri, Wahidullah Sahak, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Ali Tafseer, Hayatullah Niazi, Khizer Ahmed, Vinay Ravi, Prithvi Bhart, Ahmadullah Shinwari.

Luxembourg

Raju Akulwar, Thomas Martin, Mohammad Dilshad, Tony Whiteman (C), Oscar Whiteman, Sambhav Puri, Akhilesh Kumar (WK), Aanand Pandey, Amit Dhingra, Ansh Trivedi, Harpal Singh.

Match Details

Match: NOR vs LUX, European Cricket Series - ECC T10.

Date and Time: 16th September 2021, 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain.

Pitch Report

The surface at Cartama Oval is good for batting as the ball comes onto the bat quite well. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. The team that wins the toss will want to bat first on this surface.

Today’s NOR vs LUX Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Khizer Ahmed: Ahmed will be a wise choice from the wicketkeeper section. He has scored 81 runs in six matches with a strike rate of 218.91 and is a good option behind the stumps as well.

Batsmen

Roshan Vishwanath: Roshan has been a reliable batsman for Luxembourg. He has contributed on a regular basis and is expected to shine once again.

Raza Iqbal: Raza has been an outstanding performer in this tournament by scoring 118 runs in six matches with an average of 39.33. He’s currently the highest scorer in the tournament.

All-rounders

Walid Ghauri: Walid is the best all-rounder pick for today’s match. He has smashed 98 runs in the tournament so far and has bowled admirably in the death overs.

Thomas Martin: Thomas has been in decent form this tournament. He has scored 87 runs at a strike rate of 127.94.

Bowlers

Hayatullah Niazi: Niazi has five wickets to his name and will be a key bowler for Norway in this fixture.

Harpal Singh: Harpal is a safe pick from Luxembourg. Though his spells have been costly, he has picked up four wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in NOR vs LUX Dream11 prediction team

Walid Ghauri: 6 matches, 282 points.

Tony Whiteman: 4 matches, 153 points.

Hayatullah Niazi: 6 matches, 260 points.

Wahidullah Sahak: 6 matches, 188 points.

Raza Iqbal: 6 matches, 207 points.

Important stats for NOR vs LUX Dream11 prediction team

Raza Iqbal: 6 matches, 118 runs.

Tony Whiteman: 4 matches, 93 runs.

Walid Ghauri: 6 matches, 98 runs.

Vinay Ravi: 6 matches, 7 wickets.

Hayatullah Niazi: 6 matches, 5 wickets.

NOR vs LUX Dream11 Prediction Today

NOR vs LUX Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Khizer Ahmed, Tony Whiteman, Raza Iqbal, Roshan Vishwanath, Wahidullah Sahak, Walid Ghauri, Vinay Ravi, Thomas Martin, Harpal Singh, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Hayatullah Niazi.

Captain: Raza Iqbal | Vice-Captain: Walid Ghauri.

NOR vs LUX Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Khizer Ahmed, Tony Whiteman, Raza Iqbal, Sambhav Puri, Wahidullah Sahak, Walid Ghauri, Mohammad Dilshad, Thomas Martin, Harpal Singh, Prithvi Bhart, Hayatullah Niazi.

Captain: Walid Ghauri | Vice-Captain: Hayatullah Niazi.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra