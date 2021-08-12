NOR vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Men's Match 26

Match 26 of the Hundred Men's 2021 has the Northern Superchargers taking on Manchester Originals at Headingley in Leeds on Thursday.

The Northern Superchargers will look to improve their chances of a playoff spot with a win at home. However, they come across a strong Manchester Originals side who will be looking to return to winning ways today.

NOS vs MNR Probable Playing 11 Today

NOS XI

Adam Lyth, Chris Lynn, David Willey (c), Harry Brook, Dane Vilas, John Simpson (wk), Ben Raine, Brydon Carse, Matty Potts, Mujeeb ur Rehman and Adil Rashid

MNR XI

Phil Salt (wk), Joe Clarke, Colin Munro, Colin Ackermann, Tom Lammonby, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Calvin Harrison, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Hartley, Fred Klaassen and Matt Parkinson

Match Details

NOS vs MNR, The Hundred Men's, Match 26

Date and Time: 12th August 2021, at 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons at Headingley with some help on offer for the bowlers as well. The batters will look to attack from the word go. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for an even contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 150 being par at the venue.

Today's NOS vs MNR Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Phil Salt: Phil Salt has shown glimpses of his batting ability without making a big impact at the top of the order. With it being a must-win game for the Manchester Originals, Salt will look to make amends with a big knock.

Batsman

Chris Lynn: Chris Lynn is due for a big knock for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred, having misfired more often than not. Given the nature of the pitch, Lynn should be a good addition to your NOS vs MNR Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

David Willey: Northern Superchargers captain David Willey has led from the front with runs and wickets in the last few games. With form on his side, Willey is a must-have in your fantasy team.

Bowler

Lockie Ferguson: New Zealand speedster Lockie Ferguson has used his skill to good effect with a heap of wickets to his name. Ferguson should prove to be a handful for the Northern Superchargers in today's much-awaited game.

Top 3 best players to pick in NOS vs MNR Dream11 prediction team

Adil Rashid (NOS) - 327 points

Harry Brook (NOS) - 284 points

Tom Hartley (MNR) - 244 points

Important stats for NOS vs MNR Dream11 prediction team

Harry Brook: 189 runs in 5 The Hundred matches, SR: 153.65

Adil Rashid: 10 wickets in 5 The Hundred matches, SR: 10.00

Phil Salt: 89 runs in 5 The Hundred matches; Bat Average: 17.80

NOS vs MNR Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

NOS vs MNR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phil Salt, Colin Munro, Harry Brook, Chris Lynn, Colin Ackermann, Carlos Brathwaite, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Parkinson

Captain: Chris Lynn. Vice-captain: Phil Salt

NOS vs MNR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phil Salt, Colin Munro, Harry Brook, Chris Lynn, Tom Lammonby, Carlos Brathwaite, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Parkinson

Captain: Chris Lynn. Vice-captain: Carlos Brathwaite

Edited by Samya Majumdar