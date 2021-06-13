NOR vs NOT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 13th, 2021

Northamptonshire and Nottinghamshire will lock horns at the County Ground in Derby on Sunday in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast.

Northamptonshire lost their season opener against Worcestershire by 32 runs. Meanwhile, Nottinghamshire is also yet to register their first victory of the season.

Their first game against Worcestershire ended in a tie. The Notts lost their second fixture against Warwickshire by 18 runs.

Here we take a look at three players you can pick as captain and vice-captain for today's T20 Blast fixture between Northamptonshire and Nottinghamshire.

#3 Ben Sanderson

Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Worcestershire Rapids - T20 Blast 2020

Northamptonshire's Ben Sanderson picked up three wickets for 21 from three overs during his club's previous outing in the T20 Blast. He had a great start to the T20 Blast 2021 and will look to continue his fine run in the league.

#2 Matthew Carter

Derbyshire Falcons v Notts Outlaws - T20 Blast 2020

Notts spinner Matthew Carter has picked up four wickets from a couple of games in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast. Against Worcestershire, he bowled a spell of 2/22 from three overs. His scalps in the game included Brett D'Oliveria & Moeen Ali.

In the second game, he picked up two wickets for 26 runs from his four-over quota. He dismissed the in-form Ed Pollock and Dan Mousely.

#1 Joshua Cobb

Leicestershire v Derbyshire - Friends Life T20

In his club's season opener, Joshua Cobb amassed 29 runs off 11 balls, a knock that included five boundaries and a six at a strike rate of 264.64. He is a great striker of the ball and can tear apart any bowler he takes on.

With the ball, the Northamptonshire skipper went wicketless for 15 runs from three overs. He failed to pick up a wicket but delivered an economical spell, conceding just five runs per over.

Taking his batting strike rate & bowling economy into consideration, he is a must-pick in your Dream11 team.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar