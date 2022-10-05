NOR vs ROM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship T10 2022 Match 15

Norway will take on Romania in the 15th game of the European Cricket Championship T10 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Wednesday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NOR vs ROM Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

Norway have had an inconsistent camapign. They have two wins and as many losses and have won and lost alternately and are third in the points table. Meanwhile, Romania have lost all their four game and are languishing at the bottom of the standings.

NOR vs ROM, Match Details

The 15th game of the European Cricket Championship T10 between Norway and Romania will be played on October 5 at the Cartama Oval, Cartama at 11 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NOR vs ROM

Date & Time: October 5, 2022; 11 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is likely to be an excellent one to bat on. Teams have racked up big scores consistently, and more of the same can be expected in this game.

NOR vs ROM Form Guide (Last 4 Matches)

Norway: L-W-L-W

Romania: L-L-L-L

NOR vs ROM Probable Playing XIs

Norway Team News

No major injury concerns

Norway Probable Playing XI

Raza Iqbal, Pratheesh Thangavadivel, Saiful Islam, Sufyan Saleem (c), Darshana Kuruge (wk), Muhammad Sher Sahak, Syed Haider, Qamar Mushtaque, Nazakat Ali, Vinay Ravi, Ahmadullah Shinwari

Romania Team News

No major injury concerns

Romania Probable Playing XI

Ramesh Satheesan (c), Muhammad Moiz, Abdul Asif, Vasu Saini, Sudeep Thakur, Manmeet Koli, Gohar Manan, Satwik Nadigotla (wk), Gaurav Mishra, Marian Gherasim, Luca Petre

Today’s NOR vs ROM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Darshana Kuruge (4 matches, 23 runs, 2 catches, 1 stumping)

Kuruge has been pretty solid behind the stumps. He can also be handy with the bat and has made 23 runs at a strike rate of 109.52.

Top Batter Pick

Nazakat Ali (4 matches, 15 runs, 4 wickets)

Ali may not have fired with the bat but has been very good with the ball. He has taken four wickets in as many games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Manmeet Koli (4 matches, 42 runs, 3 wickets)

Koli has contributed really well with both bat and ball. He has garnered 42 runs at a strike rate of 182.60 and has also taken three wickets.

Top Bowler Pick

Vinay Ravi (4 matches, 6 wickets)

Ravi is in excellent bowling form, taking six wickets in eight overs across four games at an economy rate of 6.25.

NOR vs ROM match captain and vice-captain choices

Raza Iqbal (4 matches, 121 runs, 1 wicket)

Iqbal has been in top form with the bat and has fared decently with the ball. He has scored 121 runs while striking at 186.15 and has taken one wicket at an economy rate of 8.50.

Vasu Saini (4 matches, 50 runs, 5 wickets)

Saini has been one of the best performers for Romania in the tournament. He has accumulated 50 runs at a strike rate of 125 and has taken five scalps as well.

Five Must-picks with player stats for NOR vs ROM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Raza Iqbal 121 runs & 1 wicket in 4 matches Vinay Ravi 6 wickets in 4 matches Vasu Saini 50 runs & 5 wickets in 4 matches Manmeet Koli 42 runs & 3 wickets in 4 matches Nazakat Ali 15 runs & 4 wickets in 4 matches

NOR vs ROM Match Expert Rips

Players who can contribute in multiple facets of the game could be the key. The likes of Raza Iqbal, Nazakat Ali and Vinay Ravi for Norway, and Vasu Saini, Gaurav Mishra and Manmeet Koli for Romania will be the ones to watch out for.

NOR vs ROM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Norway vs Romania - European Cricket Championship T10 2022.

Wicketkeeper: Darshana Kuruge

Batters: Raza Iqbal, Nazakat Ali, Muhammad Moiz, Ramesh Satheesan

All-rounders: Vasu Saini, Gaurav Mishra, Manmeet Koli

Bowlers: Ahmadullah Shinwari, Vinay Ravi, Qamar Mushtaque

NOR vs ROM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Norway vs Romania - European Cricket Championship T10 2022.

Wicketkeeper: Darshana Kuruge

Batters: Raza Iqbal, Nazakat Ali, Muhammad Moiz, Ramesh Satheesan, Pratheesh Thangavadivel

All-rounders: Vasu Saini, Manmeet Koli

Bowlers: Ahmadullah Shinwari, Vinay Ravi, Qamar Mushtaque

