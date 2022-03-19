NOR vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Pakistan Cup 2022, Match 23

Northern will take on Sindh in the 23rd match of the Pakistan Cup 2022 at the House of Northern Cricket Ground in Islamabad on Saturday.

Northern have had a miserable campaign in the tournament, occupying the bottom position in the points table with two points. They lost their previous match against Central Punjab by 66 runs, which was their fourth straight defeat in the competition.

Sindh, meanwhile, have fared better, winning three games on the trot, and will look to extend their winning streak here.

NOR vs SIN Probable Playing XIs

NOR

Nasir Nawaz, Umar Amin, Haider Ali (c), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Mubasir Khan, Rohail Nazir (wk), Aamer Jamal, Mehran Mumtaz, Zaman Khan, Salman Irshad.

SIN

Sharjeel Khan, Ammad Alam, Khurram Manzoor, Omair Bin Yousuf, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Hasan (wk), Mohammad Taha, Sohail Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mir Hamza (c).

Match Details

Match: NOR vs SIN, Pakistan Cup 2022, Match 23.

Date and Time: March 19, 2022; 10:00 AM IST.

Venue: House of Northern Cricket Ground, Islamabad.

Pitch Report

Going by previous games, the track seems to be an out-and-out batting surface. The last match played here saw over 700 runs being scored. So bowling first could be an ideal option.

Today’s NOR vs SIN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

R Nazir is the best choice for the wicketkeeper position for your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 44 runs in the last two games and will look for better exploits in this match.

Batters

U Amin has been fabulous with the bat for Northern and has been their best performer. He has smacked 382 runs in seven games in the tournament at an average of 76.4 and has a highest score of 124*.

Meanwhile, K Manzoor is an excellent top-order batter for Sindh. He has amassed 203 runs in seven games this tournament at an average of 33.83.

All-rounders

I Wasim is a top all-rounder who could fetch plenty of points for your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 168 runs and has also picked up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 5.46 in the tournament.

Meanwhile, D Aziz is another top player who could fetch a lot of fantasy points, thanks to his all-round skills. He has scored 167 runs and claimed 13 wickets in the tournament.

Bowlers

Z Khan picked up two wickets in his last game and has been in great form lately. He will be expected to have another fabulous performance.

Five best players to pick in NOR vs SIN Dream11 prediction team

U Amin (NOR) – 378 points

I Wasim (NOR) – 376 points

R Nazir (NOR) – 150 points

H Ali (NOR) – 108 points

Z Khan (NOR) – 106 points.

Key stats for NOR vs SIN Dream11 prediction team

U Amin: 382 runs

I Wasim: 168 runs and 13 wickets

K Manzoor: 203 runs

D Aziz: 167 runs and 13 wickets

S Khan: 458 runs.

NOR vs SIN Dream11 Prediction

NOR vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Nazir, U Amin, A Ali, H Ali, K Manzoor, S Khan, I Wasim, D Aziz, Z Khan, A Ahmed, S Dahani.

Captain: I Wasim. Vice-Captain: U Amin.

NOR vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Nazir, U Amin, K Manzoor, S Khan, I Wasim, D Aziz, M Musa, Z Khan, A Ahmed, M Hamza, S Dahani.

Captain: D Aziz. Vice-Captain: S Khan.

Edited by Bhargav