NOR vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Match 8

Northern will take on Sindh in the eighth match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021 at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Wednesday.

Despite taking the first-innings lead in both their previous games, Northern could only manage draws against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab. With 22 points, they are second in the competition's standings.

Sindh’s situation, meanwhile, conceded first-innings leads against Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but somehow managed draws in both games.

NOR vs SIN Probable Playing 11s

NOR XI

Nasir Nawaz, Mohammad Huraira, Rohail Nazir (wk), Faizan Riaz, Sarmad Bhatti, Mubashir Khan, Umar Amin, Nauman Ali (c), Usman Shinwari, Muhammad Musa, Munir Riaz.

SIN XI

Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Saad Khan, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam (c), Mohammad Hasan (wk), Anwar Ali, Ashiq Ali, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasnain.

Match Details

Match: NOR vs SIN, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021, Match 8.

Date and Time: 3rd - 6th November, 2021; 10:30 AM IST.

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan.

Pitch Report

The surface is flat, and doesn’t have a lot for bowlers. The side winning the toss should bat first, as they’ll get more better to score more runs.

Today’s NOR vs SIN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Hasan is a phenomenal wicket-keeper batter, and is a great choice for your Dream11 Fantasy side. The right-handed wicketkeeper is expected to play with responsibility.

Batters

Fawad Alam has taken the tournament by storm, and has been extremely good so far. In just two matches, he has scored 195 runs at an average of 97.5. He has also taken three wickets. Alam could prove to be an excellent captaincy choice for your NOR vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy side.

All-rounders

S Khan is a fabulous all-round asset who can change the course of games almost single-handedly. In three innings, he has scored 209 runs at an average of 69.66.

Meanwhile, F Riaz has been in unbelievable form in the ongoing tournament. He has scored a century as well as a double century already, and has amassed 342 runs at an average of 171. He has also picked up a wicket.

Bowlers

M Asghar bowls with a lot pace, and will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. Asghar picked up four wickets across both the innings in his previous game against Balochistan.

Five best players to pick in NOR vs SIN Dream11 prediction team

S Khan (SIN)

M Asghar (SIN)

M Hasan (SIN)

M Hasnain (SIN)

F Alam (SIN).

Key stats for NOR vs SIN Dream11 prediction team

Faizan Riaz: 342 runs and 1 wicket.

Fawad Alam: 195 runs and 3 wickets.

Saad Khan: 209 runs.

Asad Shafiq: 97 runs and 1 wicket.

NOR vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Today

NOR vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Hasan, F Alam, A Shafiq, U Amin, S Khan, M Khan, F Riaz, A Ali, M Asghar, M Hasnain, U Khan-Shinwari.

Captain: F Alam. Vice-Captain: S Khan.

NOR vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Hasan, R Nazir, F Alam, A Shafiq, U Amin, S Khan, M Khan, F Riaz, M Asghar, M Hasnain, U Khan-Shinwari.

Captain: F Riaz. Vice-Captain: A Shafiq.

Edited by Bhargav