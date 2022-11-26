NOR vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022, Final

Northern Pakistan (NOR) will take on Sindh (SIN) in the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy on Saturday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the NOR vs SIN Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch report and playing XIs.

Northern Pakistan are the table toppers, winning three of their nine games. Sindh, too, have won three of last nine games. Northern Pakistan will give it their all to win, but Sindh are a better team and expected to prevail.

NOR vs SIN Match Details

The final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will be played on November 26 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 10:30 am. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NOR vs SIN, Final

Date and Time: November 26, 2022; 10:30 am IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is well-balanced and conducive to both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams could prefer to chase. The last game here between Central Punjab and Southern Punjab saw 1256 runs scored for the loss of 20 wickets.

NOR vs SIN Form Guide

NOR - Won 3 of their last 9 matches

SIN - Won 3 of their last 9 matches

NOR vs SIN Probable Playing XIs

NOR

No major injury update

Rohail Nazir (wk), Umar Amin, Mohammad Huraira, Faizan Riaz, Umar Waheed, Mubashir Khan, Nauman Ali (c), Waqas Ahmed, Musa Khan, Athar Mahmood, Aamer Jamal

SIN

No major injury update

Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Mohammad Hasan, Saud Shakeel, Fawad Alam, Khurram Manzoor, Saim Ayub, Faraz Ali, Aaliyan Mehmood, Ghulam Mudassar, Mohammad Asghar, Zahid Mahmood

NOR vs SIN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Ahmed

Ahmed, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. He could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. R Nazir is another good pick.

Batters

U Amin

S Shakeel and U Amin are the two best batter picks. F Alam is another good pick. He has performed well in the last few games.

All-rounders

M Khan

M Khan and S Ayub are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Jamal is another good pick.

A Ahmed

The top bowler picks are M Umar and A Ahmed. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. N Ali is another good pick.

NOR vs SIN match captain and vice-captain choices

F Alam

Alam bats in the top order and could play a key role in the game, making him a safe option for captaincy. He scored 94 runs against Central Punjab.

A Ahmed

As the pitch is decent, you could make A Ahmed the captain of the grand league teams. He took 11 wickets against Southern Punjab.

Five Must-Picks for NOR vs SIN, Final

U Amin

F Alam

A Ahmed

M Umar

O Bin Yousuf

Northern Pakistan vs Sindh Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it's advisable to pick at least thre all-rounders who bowl at the death and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Northern Pakistan vs Sindh Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: R Nazir, S Ahmed

Batters: U Amin, F Alam, S Shakeel, O Bin Yousuf

All-rounders: S Ayub, M Khan

Bowlers: A Ahmed, N Ali, M Umar

Northern Pakistan vs Sindh Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: R Nazir, S Ahmed

Batters: U Amin, F Alam, S Shakeel, O Bin Yousuf, M Huraira

All-rounders: S Ayub

Bowlers: A Ahmed, K Ali, M Umar

Poll : 0 votes