NOR vs SOP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Pakistan One Day 2022, Match 30

Northern (NOR) will take on Southern Punjab (SOP) in the 12th match of the Pakistan One Day 2022 at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Friday.

Both teams have had a tough campaign so far. Northern are languishing at the bottom of the points table and will be playing their final league fixture. They have won just one of their nine games. Meanwhile, Southern Punjab have won three games and are second from bottom in the standings.

NOR vs SOP Probable Playing XIs

NOR

Nasir Nawaz, Haider Ali (c), Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Rohail Nazir, Imad Wasim, Mubasir Khan, Aamer Jamal, Mehran Mumtaz, Zaman Khan, Shadab Majeed.

SOP

Tayyab Tahir, Muhammad Shehzad, Sharoon Siraj, Agha Salman (c), Khusdil Shah, Azam Khan, Mohammad Imran, Aamer Yamin, Zia-ul-Haq, Ali Majid, Moinuddin.

Match Details

Match: NOR vs SOP, Pakistan One Day 2022, Match 30.

Date and Time: March 25, 2022; 10:00 AM IST.

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan.

Pitch Report

Going by previous games, the track seems to be conducive to batters. Batters will fancy playing their shots. Pacers might extract some assistance in the later half of the game, while spinners could be decisive in the middle overs.

Today’s NOR vs SOP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rohail Nazir has scored 51 runs in his last three games and hasn’t been in the best of form. However, he is the best bet for the wicketkeeper role in your fantasy team.

Batters

Umar Amin is the second highest run-scorer in the tournament. He has scored 500 runs in nine games at an average of 71.42.

Meanwhile, Tayyab Tahir has also been in good form, amassing 295 runs at an average of 42.14.

All-rounders

Imad Wasim has been key with both bat and ball in the competition so far. He has scored 221 runs and has also picked up 13 wickets. He could be the best captaincy choice for your NOR vs SOP Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Mehran Mumtaz hasn’t been in the best of form in the last two games, but he has plenty of tricks in his arsenal.

Five best players to pick in NOR vs SOP Dream11 prediction team

Umar Amin (NOR) – 471 points

Imad Wasim (NOR) – 449 points

Agha Salman (SOP) – 235 points

Tayyab Tahir (SOP) – 218 points

Mehran Mumtaz (NOR) – 203 points.

Key stats for NOR vs SOP Dream11 prediction team

Umar Amin: 500 runs

Imad Wasim: 221 runs and 13 wickets

Agha Salman: 459 runs

Tayyab Tahir: 295 runs.

NOR vs SOP Dream11 Prediction

NOR vs SOP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rohail Nazir, Umar Amin, Tayyab Tahir, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Agha Salman, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Mehran Mumtaz, Zaman Khan, Zia Ul Haq.

Captain: Imad Wasim. Vice-Captain: Umar Amin.

NOR vs SOP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rohail Nazir, Umar Amin, Tayyab Tahir, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Agha Salman, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Mehran Mumtaz, Zaman Khan, Faisal Akram.

Captain: Agha Salman. Vice-Captain: Tayyab Tahir.

