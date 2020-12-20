NOR vs SP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Pakistan Second XI ODD match – December 20th, 2020

Match 9 of the Pakistan Cup Second XI Trophy sees Northern take on Southern Punjab at the Tariq Memorial Cricket Ground in Karachi.

Northern have lost both games they've played so far and find themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table. Their bowlers were up to the mark in the previous two games, with 16 scalps.

The batters, on the other hand, have struggled to get going. They were bowled out for a below-par 226 in their opening game. During the previous outing, the Sohail Akhtar led-side were bowled out for just 123. The side will have to fix their batting issues before time runs out.

Southern Punjab, on the other hand, have had contrasting fortunes. The team has registered two wins in as many games and are enjoying a fine run this season. During both their fixtures, the Southern Punjab side restricted their opponents to a low total and further chased down the target with ease.

Both sides lost their opening fixture in the league. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI were bowled out for 147 while chasing 239 in their previous game. The Naveed Yaseen led-side will look to extend their unbeaten run when they meet Northern on Sunday morning.

Owing to the previous performances of both sides, Southern Punjab will go into this clash as clear favourites.

Squads to choose from

Northern Second XI

Sohail Akhtar (c), Umair Masood (vc, wk), Abdul Fasih, Amir Jamal, Amir Shah, Farhan Shafiq, Kashif Iqbal, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Ismail, Naved Malik, Nihal Mansoor, Salman Irshad, Shoaib Minhas, Umar Waheed, Zaid Alam and Ziad Khan

Southern Punjab Second XI

Naved Yaseen (c), Rameez Alam (vc), Ahmer Ashfaq, Ahsan Baig, Anas Mustafa, Hamza Arshad, Junaid Awan, Maqbool Ahmed (wk), Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Basit, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Mohsin, Mukhtar Ahmed, Salahuddin, Waqar Hussain and Zohaib Afridi.

Predicted Playing XI

Northern Second XI

Southern Punjab Second XI

Match Details

Match: Northern Second XI vs Southern Punjab Second XI

Venue: Tariq Memorial Cricket Ground, Karachi

Date: 20th December, 2020 at 10:00 AM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at Tariq Memorial Cricket Club is suitable for bowlers as they've made the best use out of the given conditions in the last couple of games. The last two games has seen the bowlers pick up 37 wickets and the pitch might play in their favour throughout the tournament as well.

The batsmen have failed to leave their mark at this venue so far and we might witness a low-scoring game once again on Sunday.

Pakistan Second XI ODD Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

NOR vs SP Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: U Masood, S Minhas, A Mustafa, M Mohsin-II, Salahuddin, N Malik, A Jamal, S Akhtar, S Irshad, M A Khan and H Arshad.

Captain: A Mustafa Vice-Captain: N Malik

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Ahmed, S Minhas, A Mustafa, M Mohsin-II, Salahuddin, N Malik, Z Afridi, S Akhtar, S Irshad, A Baig and M Ismail.

Captain: N Mailk Vice-Captain: A Mustafa