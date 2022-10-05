NOR vs SUI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ECC T10 2022, Match 12

Match 12 of the ECC T10 2022 will see Norway locking horns with Switzerland (NOR vs SUI) on Wednesday, October 5. The Cartama Oval in Spain will host this contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NOR vs SUI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and the pitch report.

Switzerland have won three of their last four games and are among the top teams in this year's ECC tournament. Norway, on the other hand, have won two of their last four matches.

The Norwegians will give it their all to win the match as they look to build some consistent momentum. However, Switzerland have a comparatively better squad and are expected to win this encounter.

NOR vs SUI Match Details

Match 12 of the ECC T10 2022 will be played on October 5 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The game is set to take place at 5:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NOR vs SUI, Match 12, ECC T10 2022.

Date and Time: October 5, 2022, 5:00 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartama Oval in Spain is balanced and both batters and bowlers will receive plenty of opportunities to leave their mark on the game. The last match played on this pitch was between Norway and Italy, where a total of 116 runs were scored for a loss of 13 wickets.

NOR vs SUI Form Guide

NOR - W L W L.

SUI - W W W L.

NOR vs SUI Probable Playing XI

NOR Playing XI

No injury updates

Raza Iqbal, Pratheesh Thangavadivel, Darshana Kuruge (wk), Sufyan Saleem (c), Muhammad Sher Sahak, Faisal Raza, Ibrahim Rahimi, Qamar Mushtaque, Nazakat Ali, Vinay Ravi, Ahmadullah Shinwari.

SUI Playing XI

No injury updates

Sathya Narayanan (wk), Arjun Vinod, Anser Mehmood, Faheem Nazir, Osama Mahmood, Jai Sinh, Dayn Pariaug, Ashwin Vinod, Ali Nayyer, Tanveer Hussain, Abdullah Zahir.

NOR vs SUI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Narayanan (Four matches, 45 runs)

S Narayanan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for your Dream11 team for this match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. K Darshana is another good pick you can consider for your fantasy team.

Batters

R Iqbal (Four matches, 121 runs, one wicket)

R Iqbal and P Thangavadivel are the two best batsmen picks for your Dream11 team for this match. A Vinod has also played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for you to weigh up.

All-rounders

J Sinh (Four matches, 63 runs, one wicket)

J Sinh and F Nazir are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team for this match. Both players are likely to bat in the top order and complete their quota of overs. F Mehmood is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

K Fletcher (Four matches, seven wickets)

The top bowler picks for your Dream11 team for this match are Q Mushtaque and K Fletcher. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs, thus increasing their chances of picking up wickets.

V Ravi is another good pick you can consider adding to your Dream11 team for this match.

NOR vs SUI match captain and vice-captain choices

J Sinh

J Sinh is expected to bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs at the death, making him one of the safest picks for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams.

Sinh has already smashed 63 runs and taken one wicket in the last four games.

K Fletcher

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for bowlers, you can make K Fletcher the captain of the grand league teams. He has picked up seven wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for NOR vs SUI, Match 12

Player Stats Points J Sinh 63 runs and one wicket 145 points F Nazir 45 runs and four wickets 205 points R Iqbal 121 runs and one wicket 246 points K Fletcher Seven wickets 253 points V Ravi 20 runs and six wickets 255 points

Norway vs Switzerland Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Norway vs Switzerland Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Norway vs Switzerland Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Narayanan.

Batters: R Iqbal, N Ali, A Vinod, P Thangavadivel.

All-rounders: J Sinh, F Nazir.

Bowlers: V Ravi, K Fletcher, A Shinwari, Q Mushtaque.

Norway vs Switzerland Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Norway vs Switzerland Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Narayanan.

Batters: R Iqbal, N Ali, A Vinod, P Thangavadivel.

All-rounders: J Sinh, F Nazir.

Bowlers: V Ravi, K Fletcher, A Vinod, Q Mushtaque.

