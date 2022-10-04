NOR vs SUI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship 2022, Group D

Norway (NOR) will take on Switzerland (SUI) in the eighth game of the European Cricket Championship at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Tuesday (October 4). Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the NOR vs SUI Dream11 prediction.

Both teams started their campaign with a win. Norway beat Italy by 11 runs, with Pratheesh Thangavadivel and Nazakat Ali shining with both bat and ball. Meanwhile, Switzerland beat Germany by 32 runs, thanks to outstanding bowling performances from Ali Nayyer and Kenardo Fletcher.

NOR vs SUI, Match Details, ECC T10

The eighth game of the European Cricket Championship 2022 between Norway and Switzerland will be played on October 4 at the Cartama Oval Stadium in Spain at 07:00 pm IST.

Match: NOR vs SUI, Match 8, European Cricket Championship 2022

Date & Time: October 4, 2022; 07:00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Live Streaming: Fancode

NOR vs SUI Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval is expected to be high scoring, but bowlers should take control in the second innings as they have in the previous three games. Batting first should be the preferred option on winning the toss.

Last 5 matches at this ground:

Matches Won by Team Batting first: 2

Matches Won by Team Bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 107

Average second innings score: 96

NOR vs SUI Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Norway: W

Switzerland: W

NOR vs SUI Probable Playing XIs

Norway injury/team news

No major injury concerns

Norway Probable Playing XI

Raza Iqbal, Pratheesh Thangavadivel, Darshana Kuruge (wk), Sufyan Saleem (c), Muhammad Sher Sahak, Faisal Raza, Ibrahim Rahimi, Qamar Mushtaque, Nazakat Ali, Vinay Ravi, Ahmadullah Shinwari

Switzerland injury/team news

No major injury concerns

Switzerland Probable Playing XI

Faheem Nazir, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, Jai Singh, Ali Nayyer, Arjun Vinod (c), Sathya Narayanan (wk), Asad Mahmood, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Aneesh Kumar, Ashwin Vinod, Kenardo Fletcher

NOR vs SUI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kuruge Darshana (22 runs in two games, Average: 11.00)

He has scored 22 runs at an average of 11.00 in two games and is a safe bet behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Raza Iqbal (40 runs in two games, S.R: 133.33)

Iqbal is a top batter who has been reliable with the bat. He has scored 40 runs at a strike rate of 1333.33 in two appearances, making him a good multiplier choice in your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Faheem Nazir (33 runs & three wickets in two games, E.R: 7.50 )

Nazir is an experienced all-rounder and has been outstanding with both bat and ball in the tournament. He has scored 33 runs and taken three wickets in two games, making him a default pick in your fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Kenardo Fletcher (Five wickets in two games, E.R: 9.50)

He has looked good so far in the competition and could be a good pick in your fantasy team. Fletcher has scalped five wickets in two games at an economy rate of 9.50.

NOR vs SUI match captain and vice-captain choices

Ali Nayyer

He's a player to watch out for. He has taken two wickets and scored 49 runs at a strike rate of 188.46, making him a valuable player for the vice-captaincy role.

Qamar Mushtaque

He has been a standout bowler for his team, capable of providing breakthroughs when required. He has picked up two wickets in as many games and could be a great fit in your fantasy team's vice-captaincy.

Five must-picks with player stats for NOR vs SUI Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats Pratheesh Thanga 44 runs in two games Arjun Vinod 17 runs in two games Muralitharan Gnana 24 runs in two games Mohammad Rahimi 14 runs in two games Ashwin Vinod One wicket in two games

NOR vs SUI Match Expert Tips 8th match

Nazakat Ali could provide you with valuable points with both bat and ball in this game. He has scored 15 runs and taken two wickets at an economy rate of 13.25 in two games. He could be a valuable pick in your NOR vs SUI Dream11 fantasy team.

NOR vs SUI Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 8, Head-to-Head League

NOR vs SUI Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Darshana Kuruge

Batters: Raza Iqbal, Pratheesh Thangavadivel, Nazakat Ali

All-Rounders: Faheem Nazir, Asad Mahmood, Jai Sinh

Bowlers: Ali Nayyer, Kenardo Fletcher, Vinay Ravi, Ahmadullah Shinwari

NOR vs SUI Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 8, Grand League

NOR vs SUI Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Sathya Narayanan

Batters: Raza Iqbal, Pratheesh Thangavadivel, Nazakat Ali, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram

All-Rounders: Faheem Nazir, Jai Sinh

Bowlers: Ali Nayyer, Kenardo Fletcher, Vinay Ravi, Ahmadullah Shinwari

