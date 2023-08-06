NOR vs SUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats for England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023 Group B Match

Northamptonshire (NOR) will take on Sussex (SUS) in a Group B fixture of the England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023 at the County Ground in Northampton on Sunday, August 6. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NOR vs SUS Dream11 prediction.

Both teams have started their campaigns with a loss. Northamptonshire lost to Gloucestershire in their first game. They failed to chase down 279 and fell 23 runs short.

Meanwhile, Sussex conceded a mammoth 427 runs against Durham and could muster just 295 in response. Hence, both sides will be looking to get off the mark in the England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023 today.

NOR vs SUS Match Details, England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023

The Group B match of the England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023 between Northamptonshire and Sussex will be played on August 6 at the County Ground in Northampton. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NOR vs SUS, England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023, Group B

Date & Time: August 6th 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Northampton

NOR vs SUS Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground in Northampton has been a superb one to bat on. 343, 221, 248 (in 39 overs), and 311 were the four first-innings scores in the England Domestic One-Day Cup last year. Another excellent batting track is expected to be dished out for today's game.

NOR vs SUS Probable Playing 11 today

Northamptonshire Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Northamptonshire Probable Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Emilio Gay, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Sam Whiteman, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Lewis McManus (c & wk), Tom Taylor, Ben Sanderson, Freddie Heldreich, Jack White.

Sussex Team/Injury News

Steven Finn injured his back in the last game and he has been ruled out of this game. Aristides Karvelas is likely to replace Finn in the playing XI.

Sussex Probable Playing XI: Tom Alsop, Tom Haines (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, James Coles, Tom Clark, Oliver Carter (wk), Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Jack Carson, Henry Crocombe, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie.

Today’s NOR vs SUS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Lewis McManus (1 match, 54 runs)

Lewis McManus looked in good touch in the last game. The Northamptonshire wicketkeeper-batter scored 54 runs off 65 balls in a knock laced with five fours and two sixes. He took a couple of catches as well.

Top Batter Pick

Tom Haines (1 match, 65 runs)

Tom Haines batted excellently in Sussex’s first game of the England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023. The Sussex skipper scored 65 runs from 56 balls with the help of nine boundaries and a six.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jack Carson (1 match, 14 runs, 4 wickets)

Jack Carson made his List ‘A’ debut in the last game. He may have been expensive but he picked up four wickets. Carson also mustered 14 runs off nine balls.

Top Bowler Pick

Tom Taylor (1 match, 112 runs, 1 wicket)

Tom Taylor bowled 8.4 overs and returned with figures of 1/50. On the batting front, he walked in at 54/6 and smashed a stunning 112-run knock off 88 balls. He struck 16 fours and three sixes and took Northamptonshire very close to chasing down 279.

NOR vs SUS match captain and vice-captain choices

Cheteshwar Pujara (1 match, 23 runs)

Cheteshwar Pujara got a decent start in the last game, scoring 23 runs. He was in magnificent form in the 2022 edition of the England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023. He amassed 624 runs, including three hundreds and two fifties, in nine innings at an average of 89.14 and a strike rate of 111.62.

Rob Keogh (1 match, 2 runs, 2 wickets)

Rob Keogh bowled quite well in the last encounter as he returned with figures of 2/51 from nine overs. Although he scored just two runs, he is capable of playing big knocks. Keogh scored 160 runs and took five scalps from five games last season.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NOR vs SUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Cheteshwar Pujara 29 runs in 1 match Rob Keogh 2 runs & 2 wickets in 1 match Tom Haines 65 runs in 1 match Jack Carson 14 runs & 4 wickets in 1 match Tom Taylor 112 runs & 1 wicket in 1 match

NOR vs SUS match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent top-order batters and effective all-rounders who will be the key. Thus, the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Prithvi Shaw, Tom Haines, Rob Keogh, Jack Carson, and Tom Taylor will be the ones to watch out for.

NOR vs SUS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

NOR vs SUS Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Lewis McManus

Batters: Cheteshwar Pujara (c), Prithvi Shaw, Tom Clark, Tom Haines

All-rounders: Rob Keogh (vc), Jack Carson

Bowlers: Ben Sanderson, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Crocombe, Tom Taylor

NOR vs SUS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

NOR vs SUS Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Tom Alsop, Lewis McManus

Batters: Cheteshwar Pujara, Prithvi Shaw, Tom Haines

All-rounders: Rob Keogh, Jack Carson

Bowlers: Ben Sanderson, Fynn Hudson-Prentice (vc), Tom Taylor (c), Bradley Currie