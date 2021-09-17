NOR vs SWE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Eliminator

Norway will take on Sweden in the Eliminator of the European Cricket Championship 2021 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Friday.

Norway have been in incredible form in the European Cricket Championship lately, winning their last four matches in a row. Sweden, meanwhile, have won twice and lost twice in their last four outings. While Norway beat Spain by 41 runs in their last game, Sweden got the better of Luxembourg by nine wickets in their last European Cricket Championship outing.

NOR vs SWE Probable Playing 11 Today

NOR XI

Raza Iqbal (c), Khizer Ahmed (wk), Suhail Iftikhar, Wahidullah Sahak, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Usman Arif, Faizan Mumtaz, Hayatullah Niazi, Vinay Ravi, Syed Waqas Ahmed, Pritvhi Bhart

SWE XI

Share Ali, Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil, Ismaeel Zia (wk), Abhijit Venkatesh (c), Imal Zuwak, Khalid Zahid, Khalid Azizi, Zabi Zahid, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Oktai Gholami

Match Details

NOR vs SWE, Eliminator, European Cricket Championship T10 2021

Date and Time: 14th September, 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is a superb one to bat on as the runs keep flowing at the venue. Teams have racked up big scores consistently here and more of the same can be expected for today's game as well.

Today’s NOR vs SWE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

K Ahmed could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batsman for your Dream11 fantasy team. He has amassed 154 runs in the last four European Cricket Championship matches. Ahmed is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batters

W Ghauri is a reliable batsman who can play big shots with ease and put a price on his wicket. He is decent with the ball as well, picking up three wickets in the last match against Spain in addition to scoring 25 runs.

R Khan has been in tremendous form in the European Cricket Championship. Not only is he a threat with the bat, he can also prove to be decisive with the ball in hand. Against Luxembourg, Khan scored 40 runs and picked up two wickets.

All-rounder

A Khalil is a fantastic all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a match. He could prove to be a decent captaincy choice for your NOR vs SWE Dream11 fantasy team. He scored 21 runs and took three wickets in the last match.

Bowler

H Niazi is expected to lead his side's bowling line-up today. He picked up two wickets in the previous match.

Top 5 best players to pick in NOR vs SWE Dream11 prediction team

A Khalil (SWE) – 545 points

W Ghauri (NOR) – 439 points

H NIazi (NOR) – 381 points

R Khan (SWE) – 376 points

W Sahak (NOR) – 354 points

Important stats for NOR vs SWE Dream11 prediction team

A Khalil: 78 runs and 12 wickets

W Ghauri: 123 runs and 6 wickets

H Niazi: 8 wickets

R Khan: 164 runs and 2 wickets

W Sahak: 57 runs and 6 wickets

NOR vs SWE Dream11 Prediction Today (European Cricket Championship)

NOR vs SWE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - European Cricket Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Ahmed, W Ghauri, R Khan, W Sahak, S Ali, A Khalil, R Iqbal, A Venkatesh, H Niazi, V Ravi, P Bhart

Captain: A Khalil. Vice-captain: W Ghauri

NOR vs SWE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - European Cricket Championship

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Ahmed, W Ghauri, R Khan, W Sahak, Z Zahid, A Khalil, R Iqbal, A Venkatesh, H Niazi, V Ravi, P Bhart

Captain: R Khan. Vice-captain: H Niazi

Edited by Samya Majumdar