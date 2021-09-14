NOR vs SWE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship T10 2021, Match 6

Norway will take on Sweden in the sixth match of the European Cricket Championship 2021 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Tuesday.

Norway and Sweden took on each other in their very first match in the competition. Sweden defeated Norway by four runs in that game and will be looking to do the same here. Sweden had posted a total of 125 for the loss of nine wickets. Despite putting up a resolute stand, Norway were bundled out for 121 runs.

NOR vs SWE Probable Playing 11 Today

NOR XI

Raza Iqbal (c), Khizer Ahmed (wk), Suhail Iftikhar, Wahidullah Sahak, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Usman Arif, Faizan Mumtaz, Hayatullah Niazi, Vinay Ravi, Syed Waqas Ahmed, Pritvhi Bhart

SWE XI

Share Ali, Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil, Ismaeel Zia (wk), Abhijit Venkatesh (c), Imal Zuwak, Khalid Zahid, Khalid Azizi, Zabi Zahid, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Oktai Gholami

Match Details

NOR vs SWE, European Cricket Championship T10 2021

Date and Time: 14th September, 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The track is a batting paradise and scores above 100 have been pretty common. The boundaries are smaller and batsmen will be looking for the big shots.

Today’s NOR vs SWE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Iftikhar could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batsman for your Dream11 Fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

Z Zahid is a reliable batsman who rarely squanders his wicket. He’s also capable of playing big shots with ease. He has scored 12 runs and has picked up three wickets in two matches so far.

S Ali was in brilliant form in the previous match against Luxembourg. He scored 63 runs and his innings included eight sixes and a boundary.

All-rounders

A Khalil is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He could prove to be a decent captaincy choice for your NOR vs SWE Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 41 runs and has picked up three wickets.

Bowlers

K Zahid will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He has scalped three wickets in two matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in NOR vs SWE Dream11 prediction team

A Khalil (SWE) – 179 points

K Zahid (SWE) – 133 points

W Ghauri (NOR) – 126 points

Z Zahid (SWE) – 123 points

S Ali (SWE) – 114 points

Important stats for NOR vs SWE Dream11 prediction team

A Khalil: 41 runs and 3 wickets

K Zahid: 3 wickets

W Ghauri: 39 runs and 2 wickets

Z Zahid: 12 runs and 3 wickets

S Ali: 63 runs

NOR vs SWE Dream11 Prediction Today

NOR vs SWE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Iftikhar, Z Zahid, S Ali, W Sahak, R Iqbal, R Khan, A Khalil, W Ghauri, K Zahid, A Shinwari, H Mehmood

Captain: A Khalil, Vice-Captain: W Ghauri

NOR vs SWE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Iftikhar, Z Zahid, S Ali, W Sahak, R Khan, A Khalil, W Ghauri, A Venkatesh, K Zahid, A Shinwari, H Mehmood

Captain: S Ali, Vice-Captain: K Zahid

Edited by Diptanil Roy