NOR vs WAS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – May 31, 2023

Northamptonshire (NOR) will be squaring off against Warwickshire (WAR) in the 29th match of the English T20 Blast 2023. The County Ground in Northampton will play host to this NOR vs WAS clash on Wednesday, May 31.

After losing their first two games, Northamptonshire registered their first win of the competition by beating Derbyshire convincingly. After restricting Derbyshire to 151/6, the batters stepped up and chased down the total with two overs to spare.

Warwickshire, meanwhile, are having a fantastic time in the English T20 Blast 2023. They have played three games so far and are unbeaten. In their last game, they knocked over Lancashire on a meager 98 before chasing it down in the 15th over with seven wickets in hand.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the NOR vs WAS game.

NOR vs WAS Squad for Today's Match

Northamptonshire Squad

David Willey (c), Josh Cobb, Emilio Gay, Freddie Heldreich, Rob Keogh, Chris Lynn, Lewis McManus (wk), Alex Russell, Ben Sanderson, James Sales, Andrew Tye, Tom Taylor, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Graeme White, Saif Zaib

Warwickshire Squad

Alex Davies (c), Ed Barnard, Chris Benjamin, Jacob Bethell, Danny Briggs, Henry Brookes, Sam Hain, Olly Hannon-Dalby, Jake Lintott, Glenn Maxwell, Craig Miles, Dan Mousley, Rob Yates

#3 David Willey (NOR) – 9 credits

Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Worcestershire Rapids - Vitality Blast T20

David Willey is leading Northamptonshire in the English T20 Blast 2023. He has plenty of experience at the highest level and mastered his troops brilliantly in their last game to register their first win in the competition.

Willey has registered scores of 36, 1, and 31 in the competition so far and is going hot and cold with the ball. He has picked up only two wickets so far but has bowled economically. Expect him to have a good outing in the NOR vs WAS game on Wednesday.

#2 Danny Briggs (WAS) – 8.5 credits

Danny Briggs has been brilliant with the ball for Warwickshire

Danny Briggs of Warwickshire has been sensational with the ball in this year’s competition. The left-arm spinner went wicketless in their opening game but followed it by picking three wickets in their next game against Leicestershire.

Briggs bowled brilliantly against Lancashire and registered figures of 4/15 in his 3.5 overs. He sits second in the most wickets list of the competition with seven wickets to his name and is a must-pick in your Dream11 side.

#1 Sam Hain (WAS) – 8.5 credits

Leicestershire Foxes v Birmingham Bears - Vitality Blast T20

Sam Hain has been in rich form with the bat in recent times. Representing Warwickshire, Hain has played a key role in them staying unbeaten in the competition so far. The right-handed batter has scored 156 runs in three games and is Warwickshire’s leading scorer in the English T20 Blast 2023.

Hain scored 83* in their first game and followed it by scoring 65* in their next. He fell on eight against Lancashire but with the form he is in, you can’t ignore him while selecting the captain of your Dream11 side for the NOR vs WAR clash.

