NOR vs WAS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for T20 Blast - June 15, 2021

Northamptonshire and Warwickshire will clash in the North Group of T20 Blast at the County Ground in Northampton on Tuesday.

Northamptonshire started the tournament on a forgettable note with a defeat against Worcestershire by 32 runs. Their miseries continued when they lost to defending champions Nottinghamshire by 14 runs in their second game. Northamptonshire will look to regroup and get back to winning ways soon.

Warwickshire, meanwhile, have played three games so far. Though they started the tournament with a defeat against Yorkshire, they have registered two back-to-back wins over Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire. Warwickshire would love to keep things simple and improve their win tally.

Squads to choose from

Northamptonshire

Richard Levi, Joshua Cobb, Adam Rossington, Alex Wakely, Saif Zaib, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson, Nathan Buck, Brandon Glover, Ben Curran, Charlie Thurston, Emilio Gay, Gareth Berg, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Tom Taylor, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Curtley-Jack White, Graeme White, Simon Karrigon, Wayne Parnell

Warwickshire

Adam Hose, Dom Sibley, Dan Mousley, Ed Pollock, Hanuma Vihari, Pieter Malan, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Alex Thomson, Chris Woakes, Jacob Bethell, Matthew Lamb, Tim Bresnan, Will Rhodes, Michael Burgess, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Ethan Brookes, George Furrer, George Garrett, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Manraj Johal, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Olly Stone, Ryan Sidebottom

Probable Playing XIs

Northamptonshire

Richard Levi, Adam Rossington (wk), Ricardo Vasconcelos, Joshua Cobb (c), Wayne Parnell, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson, Brandon Glover

Warwickshire

Will Rhodes (c), Jacob Lintott, Ed Pollock, Pieter Malan, Sam Hain, Michael Burgess (wk), Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs

Match Details

Match: Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire, North Group

Venue: County Ground, Northampton

Date and Time (IST): 15th June, 11:00 PM

Pitch report

The County Ground in Northampton is a pure belter with batsmen getting a lot of value for their shots. That means we are in for yet another relatively high-scoring game.

The last match at this venue witnessed a high-scoring affair with 210+ first innings score. Both teams will look to bat first since the pitch normally slows down as the game progresses.

T20 Blast 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (NOR vs WAR)

NOR vs WAR Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adam Rossington, Joshua Cobb, Sam Hain, Ed Pollock, Peter Malan, Wayne Parnell, Carlos Brathwaite, Tom Taylor, Danny Briggs, Graeme While, Jacob Lintott

Captain: Carlos Brathwaite Vice-captain: Joshua Cobb

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ricardo Vasconcelos, Joshua Cobb, Sam Hain, Dan Mousley, Richard Levi, Wayne Parnell, Carlos Brathwaite, Tom Taylor, Danny Briggs, Ben Sanderson, Jacob Lintott

Captain: Sam Hain Vice-captain: Ricardo Vasconcelos

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee