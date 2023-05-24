NOR vs WOR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – May 24, 2023

The NOR vs WOR match is all set to kick off on Wednesday, May 24 at 10.30 pm IST. Northamptonshire will lock horns with Worcestershire in the fourth game of the English T20 Blast league at County Ground in Northampton. This is a North Group fixture.

Northamptonshire and Worcestershire are yet to open their account in the tournament. Going by their past record, both teams are neck-and-neck in head-to-head. Worcestershire have a marginal upper hand with eight wins as opposed to Northamptonshire who have seven wins in 15 outings.

Northamptonshire endured a horrid campaign last season. They finished at the bottom of the points table with only four wins in 13 games. Worcestershire, on the other hand, had a comparatively better campaign, finishing fifth in the points table with six wins under their belt.

As we look ahead, here is our recommended pick for the top three players whom you can pick as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming NOR vs WOR Dream11 prediction match.

NOR vs WOR Squad for Today's Match

Northamptonshire Squad

David Willey, Josh Cobb, Emilio Gray, Freddie Hilderich, Rob Keogh, Chris Lynn, Lewis McManus, Alex Russell, Ben Sanderson, James Sales, Andrew Tye, Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Saif Zaib, and Ricardo Vasconcelos.

Worcestershire Squad

Brett Oliveria, Jack Haynes, Michael Bracewell, Adam Hose, Kashif Ali, Ben Cox, Ed Pollock, Taylor Cornall, Matthew Waite, Usama Mir, Dillon Pennington, Adam Finch, Pat Brown, and Mitchell Stanley.

#3 Michael Bracewell (WOR) - 8.5 credits

New Zealand v Bangladesh - Tri-Series: 5th T20

Michael Bracewell has looked in audacious form in recent times. In 104 innings, Bracewell has amassed 2342 runs at an astounding average of 30.81, including his best score of 141*.

Bracewell, who is coming from a good IPL campaign, is equally capable with the ball as well. He averages 14.8 whilst maintaining a robust economy rate of 6.75.

Bracewell is a talented prospect to watch out for and we recommend picking him as your captain or vice-captain for your NOR vs WOR Dream11 prediction match.

#2 Ed Pollock (WOR) - 7.5 credits

Birmingham Bears v Worcestershire Rapids - Vitality Blast

Pollock is a fairly capable batter who can play the long innings in the shorter format of the game. In the domestic T20 arena, Pollock has over 1000 runs and a lethal strike rate of 160, including his best score of 77.

With 105 fours and 64 sixes under his belt, Pollock is one of the top contenders for your NOR vs WOR Dream11 prediction captain or vice-captain for your team.

#1 Chris Lynn (NOR) - 9 credits

Leicestershire Foxes v Steelbacks - Vitality T20 Blast

The 32-year-old pinch hitter from Australia can hit the ball a long way and has fared really well in the T20 leagues. He has four massive T20 centuries to his name and has a staggering strike rate of 143.24.

In his long illustrious T20 career, Lynn has smashed 603 fours and 384 sixes, making him a very lethal customer with the bat.

Being in such dazzling form with the bat, Lynn can be your number-one pick as your captain or vice-captain for the NOR vs WOR Dream11 prediction match.

