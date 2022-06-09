NOR vs WOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Vitality T20 Blast

The Northamptonshire Steelbacks will lock horns with the Worcestershire Rapids in a North Group fixture of the Vitality Blast Cup at County Ground in Northampton on Thursday.

The Northamptonshire Steelbacks are third in the North Group standings, having won four out of their seven matches. They defeated the Derbyshire Falcons in their last encounter by five wickets.

The Worcestershire Rapids, on the other hand, have managed to win only one out of their six games and find themselves languishing at the bottom of the North Group table. They lost their last match against the Leicestershire Foxes by 26 runs.

NOR vs WOR probable playing 11 today

NOR XI

Chris Lynn, Ben Curran, Joshua Cobb (C), Saif Zaib, James Neesham, Rob Keogh, Lewis McManus (WK), Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson, Freddie Heldreich.

WOR XI

Brett D'Oliveira, Ed Pollock, Moeen Ali (C), Colin Munro, Jack Haynes, Ben Cox (WK), Ed Barnard, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Baker, Dillon Pennington, Pat Brown.

Match Details

NOR vs WOR, T20 Blast 2022

Date and Time: 09 June 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Northampton.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground has been much more favourable to the batters as compared to the bowlers. However, the pacers should be able to procure some initial swing with the new ball in hand.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 200 runs.

Today's SUR vs GLA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keepers

Ben Cox: Cox has scored 89 runs in six matches so far, with a strike rate of 102.29. He can also contribute some crucial points from behind the stumps.

Batters

Chris Lynn: Lynn is the highest run-scorer for Northamptonshire with 266 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 155.55.

Colin Munro: Munro has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Worcestershire, scoring 187 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 147.24.

All-rounders

Jimmy Neesham: Neesham is a genuine all-rounder who has scored 113 runs in four matches while also picking up eight wickets at an economy rate of 8.16.

Moeen Ali: Ali has impressed with both the bat and the ball so far this season, scoring 33 runs while scalping one crucial wicket in two matches.

Bowlers

Ben Sanderson: Sanderson has bowled pretty well this season, scalping 10 wickets in seven matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Pat Brown: Brown has bowled well in the last couple of matches, claiming six wickets in five matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in SUR vs GLA Dream11 prediction team

Jimmy Neesham (NOR) - 402 points

Chris Lynn (NOR) - 382 points

Colin Munro (WOR) - 274 points

Jack Haynes (WOR) - 250 points

Ben Cox (WOR) - 159 points

Important stats for NOR vs WOR Dream11 prediction team:

Jimmy Neesham: 113 runs in four matches; SR - 168.65

Chris Lynn: 266 runs in six matches; SR - 155.55

Colin Munro: 187 runs in five matches; SR - 147.24

Jack Haynes: 154 runs in six matches; SR - 158.76

Ben Cox: 89 runs in six matches; SR - 102.29

NOR vs WOR Dream11 Prediction Today

NOR vs WOR Dream11 Prediction - Vitality T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Cox, Chris Lynn, Colin Munro, Ben Curran, Jimmy Neesham, Josh Cobb, Moeen Ali, Brett D'Oliveira, Ben Sanderson, Pat Brown, Dillon Pennington.

Captain: Moeen Ali. Vice-captain: Josh Cobb.

NOR vs WOR Dream11 Prediction - Vitality T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Cox, Chris Lynn, Colin Munro, James Haynes, Jimmy Neesham, Josh Cobb, Moeen Ali, Brett D'Oliveira, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson, Pat Brown.

Captain: Jimmy Neesham. Vice-captain: Moeen Ali.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far