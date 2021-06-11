NOR vs WOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - Jun 11, 2021

The Northamptonshire Steelbacks will lock horns with Worcestershire Rapids in a T20 Blast encounter at the County Ground in Northampton on Friday.

Northamptonshire Steelbacks will commence their T20 Blast campaign with this fixture. They finished second in the Central Group last season with five wins and four losses from their 10 matches. The Steelbacks will be keen to start their T20 Blast 2021 journey with a victory.

Worcestershire Rapids, on the other hand, will be playing their second T20 Blast 2021 game. Their season opener against the Nottinghamshire Outlaws ended in a tie, with both teams getting one point each. Jake Libby and Ross Whiteley were the top performers for the Rapids, who are currently third in the North Group.

Squads to choose from

Northamptonshire Steelbacks

Richard Levi, Joshua Cobb (C), Mohammad Nabi, Alex Wakely, Saif Zaib, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson, Nathan Buck, Brandon Glover, Ben Curran, Charlie Thurston, Emilio Gay, Adam Rossington (WK), Gareth Berg, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Tom Taylor, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Curtley-Jack White, Graeme White, Simon Karrigon, Wayne Parnell.

Worcestershire Rapids

Riki Wessels, Brett D’Oliveira, Moeen Ali (C), Jake Libby, Ross Whiteley, Ben Cox (WK), Ed Barnard, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Tongue, Dillon Pennington, Charlie Morris, Ish Sodhi, Thomas Charles Fell, Daryl Mitchell.

Probable Playing XIs

Northamptonshire Steelbacks

Josh Cobb (C), Brandon Glover, Adam Rossington (WK), Rob Keogh, Richard Levi, Wayne Parnell, Ben Sanderson, Charlie Thurston, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Graeme White, Saif Zaib.

Worcestershire Rapids

Moeen Ali (C), Riki Wessels, Ben Cox (WK), Brett D’Oliveira, Jake Libby, Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard, Ben Dwarshuis, Ish Sodhi, Josh Tongue, Charlie Morris.

Match Details

Match: Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Worcestershire Rapids

Date & Time: 11th June 2021, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Northampton.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground in Northampton is a good one to bat on, with the average first innings score at the venue being 176 runs. Although the pacers will get some movement with the new ball, the batsmen will get the full value for their shots as the ball is expected to come nicely on to the bat.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (NOR vs WOR)

NOR vs WOR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adam Rossington, Richard Levi, Josh Cobb, Ross Whiteley, Jake Libby, Moeen Ali, Brett D’Oliveira, Saif Zaib, Wayne Parnell, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Sanderson.

Captain: Moeen Ali. Vice-captain: Brett D’Oliveira.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adam Rossington, Richard Levi, Josh Cobb, Jake Libby, Moeen Ali, Brett D’Oliveira, Saif Zaib, Wayne Parnell, Ben Dwarshuis, Brandon Glover.

Captain: Moeen Ali. Vice-captain: Wayne Parnell.

