NOR-W vs SWE-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Womens T20I Pentangular Series, Match 9

Norway Women (NOR-W) will take on Sweden Women (SWE-W) in the ninth match of the Women's T20I Pentangular Series at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria on Sunday, November 13. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the NOR-W vs SWE-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and the pitch report.

Norway Women have lost both of their last two matches. Sweden Women, on the other hand, lost their last match against Italy Women by 74 runs.

Sweden Women will try their best to win the match, but Norway Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

NOR-W vs SWE-W Match Details

The ninth match of the Women's T20I Pentangular Series will be played on November 13 at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria. The game is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NOR-W vs SWE-W, Women's T20I Pentangular Series, Match 9

Date and Time: November 13, 2022, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria

Pitch Report

The Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

NOR-W vs SWE-W Form Guide

NOR-W - L L

SWE-W - L

NOR-W vs SWE-W Probable Playing XI

NOR-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Bijeyata Kumari (wk), Sagana Kunaratnum, Misbah Ifzaal, Ramya Immadi, Mirab Razwan, Farial Safdar, Pooja Kumari-l, Ananya Rautela, Mahnoor Akram, Saira Ifzal, and Lopa Mudra.

SWE-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Signe Lundell (wk), Kanchan Rana, Abhilasha Singh, Eman Asim, Elsa Thelander, Anya Vaidya, Rashmi Samashekar, Sienna Linden, Imali Jayasooriya, Surya Ravuri, and Sophie Elmsjoo.

NOR-W vs SWE-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Lundell

S Lundell, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. B Kumari is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

A Hasan

K Rana and A Hasan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. R Immadi is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

P Kumari

P Kumari and R Samashekar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. F Safdar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Ravuri

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Shukla and S Ravuri. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. S Elmsjoo is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NOR-W vs SWE-W match captain and vice-captain choices

P Kumari

P Kumari is one of the best players in today's match as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match.

K Rana

K Rana is one of the best picks for today's match as she will bowl in death overs and bat in the lower-middle order. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues.

5 Must-Picks for NOR-W vs SWE-W, Match 2

K Rana

P Kumari

A Hasan

R Samashekar

F Safdar

Norway Women vs Sweden Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four death over bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Norway Women vs Sweden Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Norway Women vs Sweden Women Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: S Lundell, B Kumari

Batters: K Rana, R Immadi, A Hasan

All-rounders: P Kumari, F Safdar, R Samashekar

Bowlers: G Shukla, S Elmsjoo, S Ravuri

Norway Women vs Sweden Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Norway Women vs Sweden Women Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Lundell

Batters: K Rana, R Immadi, M Alugunoolla

All-rounders: P Kumari, F Safdar, R Samashekar, S Linden

Bowlers: G Shukla, H Hussain, S Ravuri

