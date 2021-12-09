NPC vs HOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Inter District T20 2021, 2nd Quarter-final

The North 24-PGS Champs (NPC) will take on Hooghly River (HOR) in the second quarter-final of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground Kalyani on Thursday.

The North 24-PGS Champs were in superb form in the group stages. They won each of their three games and finished at the top of Group C. On the other hand, Hooghly River finished second in Group B. They returned with two wins and two no-results.

NPC vs HOR Probable Playing 11 today

North 24-PGS Champs: Suman Saha (wk), Koushik Ghosh, Prosenjit Kr Das, Pankaj Shaw, Dipankar Halder, Sandipan Das Sr (c), Uddipan Mukherjee, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Vineet Maurya, Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Basfore

Hooghly River: Bidyut Adhikary (wk), Dipak Prasad, Sachin Kumar Yadav, Writam Porel, Sonu Narayan Naubagh, Arnab Nandi (c), Subhrajyoti Das, Abhijit Mal, Ravikant Singh, Soumya Pakre, Jahir Khan

Match Details

NPC vs HOR, Bengal Inter District T20 2021, 2nd Quarter-final

Date & Time: December 9th 2021, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani has been a decent one to bat on. Teams have put up significant scores on the board. 15 out of the 24 completed Bengal Inter District T20 2021 games have been won by teams batting first.

Today’s NPC vs HOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Suman Saha smashed 62 off 50 balls in the only innings he has batted in the Bengal Inter District T20 2021.

Batter

Sandipan Das Sr has been in magnificent form with the bat, scoring 144 runs in three innings. On the bowling front, he has taken two wickets.

All-rounders

Abhijit Mal has scored 63 runs in two innings, taking two wickets to his name at an economy rate of 4.00.

Dipanjan Mukherjee has been consistent with the ball, taking four wickets so far.

Bowler

Rahul Basfore has been in superb bowling form, returning with four scalps at an economy rate of 3.50.

Top 5 best players to pick in NPC vs HOR Dream11 Prediction Team

Sandipan Das Sr (NPC): 270 points

Abhijit Mal (HOR): 169 points

Koushik Ghosh (NPC): 166 points

Rahul Basfore (NPC): 146 points

Arnab Nandi (NPC): 137 points

Important stats for NPC vs HOR Dream11 Prediction Team

Sandipan Das Sr: 144 runs & 2 wickets

Koushik Ghosh: 113 runs

Rahul Basfore: 4 wickets

Abhijit Mal: 63 runs & 2 wickets

Soumya Pakre: 4 wickets

NPC vs HOR Dream 11 Prediction (Bengal Inter District T20 2021)

Dream11 Team for North 24-PGS Champs vs Hooghly River - Bengal Inter District T20 2021 Quarter-final 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dipak Prasad, Suman Saha, Koushik Ghosh, Sandipan Das Sr, Sonu Narayan Naubagh, Arnab Nandi, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Abhijit Mal, Rahul Basfore, Akhilesh Yadav, Soumya Pakre

Captain: Sandipan Das Sr. Vice-captain: Abhijit Mal.

Dream11 Team for North 24-PGS Champs vs Hooghly River - Bengal Inter District T20 2021 Quarter-final 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Suman Saha, Pankaj Shaw, Koushik Ghosh, Sandipan Das Sr, Sonu Narayan Naubagh, Arnab Nandi, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Abhijit Mal, Rahul Basfore, Jahir Khan, Soumya Pakre

Captain: Rahul Basfore. Vice-captain: Arnab Nandi.

Edited by Samya Majumdar