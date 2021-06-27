NWW vs LLG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy Match - June 27, 2021

The North-West Warriors will square off against the Leinster Lightning in match number11 of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy at the Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason on Sunday.

The North-West Warriors have been in solid form in the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy. They are currently atop the points table, winning four of their first five matches, with their sole loss coming against the Munster Reds. The North-West Warriors will head into Sunday's fixture on the back of a seven-wicket win over Munster Reds.

Meanwhile, the Leinster Lightning have struggled to get going in the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy. They won their first game against Munster Reds before losing three on the trot. However, they returned to winning ways by beating the Northern Knights by 70 runs in their last outing. They will be eager to build on the win and cause an upset against the table-toppers.

Squads to choose from

North-West Warriors: Andy McBrine (c), William Porterfield, Stephen Doheny, Stuart Thompson, Shane Getkate, Graham Kennedy, Graham Hume, William McClintock, Nathan McGuire, Ross Allen, Craig Young, Boyd Rankin, Conor Olphert, Will Smale

Leinster Lightning: George Dockrell (c), Andy Balbirnie, Jack Tector, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Peter Chase, Gavin Hoey, David O'Halloran, Rory Anders, Tim Tector, Jonathan Garth, Kevin O'Brien, Simi Singh, Lorcan Tucker

Predicted Playing XIs

North-West Warriors: William Porterfield, Stephen Doheny (wk), Nathan McGuire, Shane Getkate, William McClintock, Andy McBrine (c), Graham Kennedy, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Ryan MacBeth, Ross Allen

Leinster Lightning: Kevin O'Brien, Simi Singh, Andy Balbirnie, George Dockrell (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Tim Tector, Gavin Hoey, Barry McCarthy, Rory Anders, Josh Little, David O'Halloran

Match Details

Match: North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning, 11th match, Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy

Date and Time: June 26th 2021, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready

Pitch Report

The track at the Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason is slightly sluggish in nature. The average first innings score at the venue after four Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy games is around 145 runs. While there will be some turn available for the spinners, the pacers are also expected to get the new ball moving around a bit. Run-scoring won't be easy and the batsmen will need to spend some time in the middle before attempting the big shots.

Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (NWW vs LLG)

Dream11 Team for North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning - Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Stephen Doheny, Andy Balbirnie, Graham Kennedy, William McClintock, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Simi Singh, Shane Getkate, Craig Young, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy

Captain: Simi Singh. Vice-captain: Andy McBrine

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Stephen Doheny, Kevin O'Brien, William Porterfield, Andy Balbirnie, William McClintock, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Simi Singh, Craig Young, Josh Little, David O'Halloran

Captain: George Dockrell. Vice-captain: Craig Young

Edited by Samya Majumdar