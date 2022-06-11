NWW vs MUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2022 Match 10

The North-West Warriors will take on Munster Reds in match number 10 of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2022 at the Bread Cricket Club in Magheramason, Bread on Saturday.

It is a clash of table-toppers. The North-West Warriors have been in top form and are second in the points table. They have returned with a win-loss record of 3-1.

On the other hand, Munster Reds are yet to lose a game in this tournament. They have won three games and have tied one and that puts them at the top of the points table.

NWW vs MUR Probable Playing 11 today

North-West Warriors: Nathan McGuire, Stephen Doheny (wk), Jared Wilson, Shane Getkate, William McClintock, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine (c), Graham Kennedy, Craig Young, Ryan MacBeth, Conor Olphert

Munster Reds: Peter Moor (c & wk), Matt Ford, Gareth Delany, Tyrone Kane, Kevin O'Brien, Curtis Campher, Fionn Hand, Cormac Hassett, David Delany, Liam McCarthy, Michael Frost

Match Details

Match: NWW vs MUR

Date & Time: June 11th 2022, 8 PM IST

Venue: Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready

Pitch Report

The track at the Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason, Bready is likely to be a good one to bat on. However, there could be some movement with the new-ball for the pacers and the spinners might find a bit of turn.

Today’s NWW vs MUR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Stephen Doheny has accumulated 158 runs in four innings at a strike-rate of 126.40 in this competition.

Batters

Kevin O'Brien seems to be hitting the ball really well. He has scored 109 runs while striking at 213.72.

All-rounders

Gareth Delany has had a huge all-round impact. He has amassed 124 runs at a strike-rate of 182.35. With the ball, he has taken seven wickets.

Graham Hume hasn't fired much with the bat but he has returned with seven scalps at an economy rate of 6.86.

Bowlers

Tyrone Kane has contributed effectively with both bat and ball. He has mustered 129 runs and has picked up five wickets with the ball.

Top 5 best players to pick in NWW vs MUR Dream11 Prediction Team

Gareth Delany (MUR): 445 points

Tyrone Kane (MUR): 365 points

Curtis Campher (MUR): 332 points

Graham Hume (NWW): 290 points

Stephen Doheny (NWW): 256 points

Important stats for NWW vs MUR Dream11 Prediction Team

Gareth Delany: 124 runs & 7 wickets

Tyrone Kane: 129 runs & 5 wickets

Curtis Campher: 74 runs & 7 wickets

Graham Hume: 7 wickets

Stephen Doheny: 158 runs

NWW vs MUR Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for North-West Warriors vs Munster Reds - Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Stephen Doheny, Kevin O'Brien, Shane Getkate, Matt Ford, Andy McBrine, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Tyrone Kane, Graham Kennedy

Captain: Gareth Delany Vice-captain: Graham Hume

Dream11 Team for North-West Warriors vs Munster Reds - Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Stephen Doheny, Kevin O'Brien, Shane Getkate, Matt Ford, Andy McBrine, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Graham Hume, Tyrone Kane, Graham Kennedy, David Delany

Captain: Tyrone Kane Vice-captain: Andy McBrine

