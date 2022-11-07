North Zone Women will take on South Zone Women in match number one of the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20 2022-23 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NZ-W vs SZ-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.

This is the first game of the tournament and there are some star players on both sides. The North Zone Women will be led by Harleen Deol and they boast of some consistent domestic performers like Priya Punia, Simran Dil Bahadur, Kanika Ahuja, Taniya Bhatia, and Sushma Verma. Meanwhile, Sneha Deepthi will lead the South Zone Women, and they have the likes of Minnu Mani, Monica Patel, and Shikha Pandey in their ranks.

NZ-W vs SZ-W, Match Details

The first match of the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20 2022-23 between North Zone Women and South Zone Women will be played on November 8th, 2022 at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The game is set to take place at 11 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NZ-W vs SZ-W

Date & Time: November 8th, 2022, 11 am IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Pitch Report

The track at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow might be a good one to bat on. However, it is likely to assist the spinners, and the new ball may move around a bit for the pacers too.

NZ-W vs SZ-W Probable Playing XIs today

North Zone Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

North Zone Women Probable Playing XI: Priya Punia, Sushma Verma (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Harleen Deol (c), Kanika Ahuja, Taniya Bhatia, Simran Dil Bahadur, Anisha Ansari, Sonia Lohiya, Rubia Syed, Amandeep Kaur

South Zone Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

South Zone Women Probable Playing XI: Sneha Deepthi (c), Yuvashri, L Nethra, Minnu Mani, Padmaja Ellutla, Shikha Pandey, Aparna Mondal (wk), B Anusha, Monica Patel, Shreyanka Patil, N Niranjana

Today’s NZ-W vs SZ-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sushma Verma

Sushma Verma finished as the third-highest run-getter in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy earlier this season. The Himachal Pradesh wicket-keeper batter scored 237 runs in seven outings with the bat at a strike rate of 105.80.

Top Batter Pick

Priya Punia

Priya Punia has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket for a while now. The top-order batter accumulated 145 runs in six innings for Delhi in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy recently.

Top All-rounder Pick

Minnu Mani

Minnu Mani is a bankable all-round player. She recently took nine scalps from six games at an economy rate of 4.55 in the T20 tournament for Kerala. She can also be handy with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Monica Patel

Monica Patel is in excellent bowling form. The Karnataka seamer had 10 wickets from six games at an economy rate of 4.33 in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2022-23.

NZ-W vs SZ-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Shikha Pandey

Shikha Pandey has been in top form this season. She returned with 11 wickets from seven games at an economy rate of 4.28 in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy. She also scored 105 runs while striking at 102.94.

Harleen Deol

Harleen Deol contributed nicely with both bat and ball in India’s premier domestic Women’s T20 tournament. She got 89 runs with the bat and picked up six wickets with the ball.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NZ-W vs SZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket (Stats from Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2022-23)

Player Player Stats Shikha Pandey 11 wickets & 105 runs in 7 matches Harleen Deol 89 runs & 6 wickets in 9 matches Monica Patel 10 wickets in 6 matches Sushma Verma 237 runs in 7 innings Simran Dil Bahadur 93 runs & 6 wickets in 6 matches

NZ-W vs SZ-W match expert tips

Both sides have some good options who can contribute nicely with both bat and ball. Thus, the likes of Harleen Deol, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Simran Dil Bahadur, and Kanika Ahuja might be the key picks for the NZ-W vs SZ-W

NZ-W vs SZ-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for North Zone Women vs South Zone Women - Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20 2022-23.

Wicket-keeper: Sushma Verma

Batters: Sneha Deepthi, Padmaja Ellutla, Priya Punia, Harleen Deol

All-rounder: Minnu Mani

Bowlers: Shikha Pandey, Monica Patel, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Dil Bahadur, Kanika Ahuja

NZ-W vs SZ-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for NZ-W vs SZ-W - Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20 2022-23.

Wicket-keeper: Sushma Verma

Batters: Sneha Deepthi, Priya Punia, Harleen Deol

All-rounders: N Niranjana, Minnu Mani, Rubia Syed

Bowlers: Shikha Pandey, Monica Patel, Simran Dil Bahadur, Kanika Ahuja

