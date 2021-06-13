NOR vs NOT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - June 13, 2021

Northamptonshire will be up against Nottinghamshire in a North Group T20 Blast fixture at the County Ground in Northampton on Sunday.

Northamptonshire have played just one T20 Blast game so far, losing to Worcestershire by 32 runs as they failed to chase down 186. Northamptonshire, who have largely been inconsistent in previous editions of the T20 Blast, will be eager to fare better this time around.

Nottinghamshire, on the other hand, tied their first match against Worcestershire, despite being 76-0 in the sixth over while chasing 153. Warwickshire then beat them in a high-scoring game, with Nottinghamshire losing by 18 runs in their chase of 230.

Squads to choose from

Northamptonshire: Josh Cobb (c), Nathan Buck, Brandon Glover, Rob Keogh, Richard Levi, Wayne Parnell, Adam Rossington (wk), Ben Sanderson, Tom Taylor, Charlie Thurston, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Graeme White, Saif Zaib

Nottinghamshire: Steven Mullaney (c), Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores (wk), Samit Patel, Peter Trego, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Calvin Harrison, Dane Paterson, Jake Ball, Lyndon James, SG Budinger

Predicted Playing XIs

Northamptonshire: Richard Levi, Adam Rossington (wk), Ricardo Vasconcelos, Joshua Cobb (c), Wayne Parnell, Saif Zaib, Rob Keogh, Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Brandon Glover, Ben Sanderson

Nottinghamshire: Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Peter Trego, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores (wk), Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney (c), Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Calvin Harrison, Dane Paterson

Match Details

Match: Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire

Date and Time: June 1th 2021, 8:45 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Northampton

Pitch Report

The track at the County Ground in Northampton is a solid one to bat on. Only one T20 Blast game has been played at the venue this season, with Worcestershire racking up 185 runs while batting first. Another good batting track is likely to be in store for today's game.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (NOR vs NOT)

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (NOR vs NOT)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adam Rossington, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Saif Zaib, Wayne Parnell, Steven Mullaney, Tom Taylor, Luke Fletcher, Ben Sanderson, Matthew Carter

Captain: Alex Hales. Vice-captain: Tom Taylor

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Moores, Alex Hales, Joshua Cobb, Joe Clarke, Saif Zaib, Steven Mullaney, Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Luke Fletcher, Ben Sanderson, Matthew Carter

Captain: Alex Hales. Vice-captain: Luke Fletcher

Edited by Samya Majumdar