NOR vs SOM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 Match 

Northamptonshire will take on Somerset in a Group B Royal London One-Day Cup encounter at the County Ground in Northampton on Sunday.

Northamptonshire haven't had a great run in the Royal London One-Day Cup so far. With just one win, two losses and as many washouts, they are seventh in Group B. Somerset, on the other hand, are yet to be beaten in the Royal London One-Day Cup. They have three wins and a couple of washouts. With 8 points, Somerset are second in the standings.

NOR vs SOM Probable Playing 11 Today

Northamptonshire: Ricardo Vasconcelos (c & wk), Emilio Gay, Ben Curran, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Charlie Thurston, Tom Taylor, Wayne Parnell, Simon Kerrigan, Jack White, Ben Sanderson

Somerset: Steven Davies (wk), Sam Young, James Rew, James Hildreth, Lewis Goldsworthy, Edward Byrom, Josh Davey (c), Kasey Aldridge, George Drissell, Marchant de Lange, Sonny Baker

Match Details

NOR vs SOM, Group B, Royal London One-Day Cup

Date and Time: August 8th 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Northampton

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground in Northampton is a good one to bat on. The ball comes on to the bat nicely, enabling the batters to play shots on the up. However, with predictions of rain and dark clouds set to hover around, the fast bowlers may get some movement, especially with the new ball. A score of around 280-290 could be par at the venue.

Today’s NOR vs SOM Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Steven Davies – The Somerset wicket-keeper batsman has looked in good touch, scoring 157 runs at a strike rate of 131.93.

Batsmen

James Hildreth – Hildreth has amassed 203 runs in four innings, including a ton and a half-century.

Rob Keogh – The 29-year-old may be a useful pick for today's Royal London One-Day Cup game. He has chipped in with 55 runs at a strike rate of 112.24 while also taking a couple of wickets.

All-rounders

Tom Taylor – The Northamptonshire seam-bowling all-rounder is yet to be dismissed in the Royal London One-Day Cup, scoring 122 runs in two innings. On the bowling front, he has taken five wickets.

Lewis Goldsworthy – Goldsworthy is Somerset's leading run-scorer in the Royal London One-Day Cup, scoring 215 runs in four innings. He has also picked up one wicket.

Bowlers

Ben Sanderson – The 32-year-old seamer has taken nine wickets in four innings at an economy rate of 5.07.

Sonny Baker – Baker has been quite consistent in the Royal London One-Day Cup, picking up six wickets at an economy rate of 5.60.

Top 5 best players to pick in NOR vs SOM Dream11 prediction team

Tom Taylor (NOR): 318 points

Jack White (NOR): 300 points

Lewis Goldsworthy (SOM): 297 points

Steven Davies (SOM): 295 points

Ben Sanderson (NOR): 281 points

Important stats for NOR vs SOM Dream11 prediction team

Tom Taylor: 122 runs & 5 wickets; SR – 98.38 & ER – 5.07

Ben Sanderson: 9 wickets; ER – 5.07

Lewis Goldsworthy: 215 runs & 1 wicket; SR – 80.82 & ER – 4.56

James Hildreth: 203 runs; SR – 104.63

NOR vs SOM Dream 11 Prediction (Royal London One-Day Cup)

Dream11 Team 1 for Northamptonshire vs Somerset - Royal London One-Day Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Steven Davies, Ricardo Vasconcelos, James Hildreth, Rob Keogh, Ben Curran, Tom Taylor, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ben Sanderson, Jack White, Kasey Aldridge, Sonny Baker

Captain: Lewis Goldsworthy. Vice-captain: Ben Sanderson

Dream11 Team 2 for Northamptonshire vs Somerset - Royal London One-Day Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Steven Davies, James Hildreth, Rob Keogh, Edward Byrom, Ben Curran, Tom Taylor, Lewis Goldsworthy, Marchant de Lange, Ben Sanderson, Jack White, Sonny Baker

Captain: Tom Taylor. Vice-captain: James Hildreth

