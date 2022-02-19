NB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2021-22 Match 30

Northern Brave Women will take on Auckland Hearts in match number 30 of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2021-22 at the Seddon Park, Hamilton on Saturday.
Northern Brave Women have been in good form and have qualified for the knockouts. They have four wins, two losses and three no-results so far. Meanwhile, Auckland Hearts have won just one game this season and have five losses and three no-results.
NB-W vs AH-W Probable Playing 11 today
Northern Brave Women: Caitlin Gurrey, Sam Curtis Barriball, Eimear Richardson (c), AM Ewart (wk), Nensi Patel, Makayla Templeton, Lucy Boucher, Shriya Naidu, Emma Baker, Charlotte Sarsfield, LH Heaps
Auckland Hearts: Saachi Shahri, Emma Irwin, Arlene Kelly, Katie Perkins (c), Bella Armstrong, IC Gaze (wk), Jesse Prasad, Parr-Thomson, AT Hucker, Molly Penfold, Bree Illing
Match Details
Match: NB-W vs AH-W
Date & Time: February 19th 2022, 3:30 AM IST
Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton
Pitch Report
The track at the Seddon Park in Hamilton is usually a good one to bat on. However, there is movement for the seamers, especially with the new-ball. Thus, a good all-round surface is likely to be in store for this game.
Today’s NB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Caitlin Gurrey seems to be in good batting form and has amassed 200 runs in five games in this 50-over competition.
Batters
Katie Perkins has fared well with the bat and has scored 211 runs in six innings in this tournament.
All-rounders
Nensi Patel has been in stellar form with the ball and has returned with 17 scalps. She has also scored 199 runs with the bat.
Bowlers
Molly Penfold has bowled decently so far and has five wickets to her name in this tournament.
Top 5 best players to pick in NB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Nensi Patel (NB-W): 790 points
Sam Curtis Barriball (NB-W): 328 points
Katie Perkins (AH-W): 323 points
Lucy Boucher (NB-W): 322 points
Jesse Prasad (AH-W): 276 points
Important stats for NB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Nensi Patel: 199 runs & 17 wickets
Sam Curtis Barriball: 225 runs
Katie Perkins: 211 runs
NB-W vs AH-W Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Caitlin Gurrey, Katie Perkins, Arlene Kelly, Sam Curtis Barriball, Nensi Patel, Jesse Prasad, Lucy Boucher, Charlotte Sarsfield, Bella Armstrong, Molly Penfold, Shriya Naidu
Captain: Nensi Patel Vice-captain: Lucy Boucher
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Caitlin Gurrey, Katie Perkins, Arlene Kelly, Sam Curtis Barriball, Nensi Patel, Jesse Prasad, Lucy Boucher, Makayla Templeton, Charlotte Sarsfield, Molly Penfold, Bree Illing
Captain: Nensi Patel Vice-captain: Katie Perkins