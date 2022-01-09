NB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield One-Day 2021-22, Match 18

Northern Brave Women (NB-W) will take on Auckland Hearts (AH-W) in the 18th match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield One-Day 2021-22 at Pukekura Park in New Plymouth on Sunday.
Northern Brave Women haven't had the best of campaigns so far. They have one win, two losses and two washouts to their name. Meanwhile, Auckland Hearts are yet to register a win in the tournament, having lost all three of their games so far.
NB-W vs AH-W Probable Playing 11 today
Northern Brave Women: Kate Anderson, Caitlin Gurrey, Brooke Halliday (c), Eimear Richardson, Nensi Patel, Holly Topp (wk), Lauren Heaps, Lucy Boucher, Shriya Naidu, Charlotte Sarsfield, Emma Baker
Auckland Hearts: Lauren Down (c), Izzy Gaze, Arlene Kelly, Katie Perkins, Holly Huddleston, Saachi Shahri, Jesse Prasad, Amie Hucker, Sarah Carnachan (wk), Fran Jonas, J Barnett
Match Details
NB-W vs AH-W, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield One-Day 2021-22, Match 18
Date & Time: January 9th 2022, 3 AM IST
Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth
Pitch Report
The track at Pukekura Park in New Plymouth is likely to be a good one to bat on. But while there could be some movement available for the pacers with the new ball, the spinners might get a bit of turn off the surface as well.
Today’s NB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Holly Topp has been in decent form behind the stumps and can chip in well with the bat too.
Batters
Lauren Down has been in top form with the bat, having amassed 206 runs in three innings so far.
Kate Anderson has contributed well with both the bat and ball. She has scored 130 runs and taken two wickets.
All-rounders
Nensi Patel has scored 107 runs and returned with three scalps in the tournament.
Holly Huddleston seems to be in solid touch with the bat, scoring 91 runs. On the bowling front, she has taken two wickets.
Bowler
Fran Jonas has been in fine form with the ball, picking up six wickets so far.
Top 5 best players to pick in NB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Lauren Down (AH-W): 259 points
Kate Anderson (NB-W): 257 points
Nensi Patel (NB-W): 252 points
Fran Jonas (AH-W): 217 points
Holly Huddleston (AH-W): 177 points
Important stats for NB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Nensi Patel: 107 runs & 3 wickets
Kate Anderson: 130 runs & 2 wickets
Lauren Down: 206 runs
Fran Jonas: 6 wickets
Holly Huddleston: 91 runs & 2 wickets
NB-W vs AH-W Dream 11 Prediction (Hallyburton Johnstone Shield One-Day 2021-22)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Holly Topp, Katie Perkins, Lauren Down, Kate Anderson, Brooke Halliday, Holly Huddleston, Nensi Patel, Lucy Boucher, Charlotte Sarsfield, Amie Hucker, Fran Jonas
Captain: Nensi Patel. Vice-captain: Holly Huddleston.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Holly Topp, Lauren Down, Kate Anderson, Brooke Halliday, Arlene Kelly, Holly Huddleston, Nensi Patel, Jesse Prasad, Charlotte Sarsfield, Emma Baker, Fran Jonas
Captain: Brooke Halliday. Vice-captain: Lauren Down