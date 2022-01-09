NB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield One-Day 2021-22, Match 18

Northern Brave Women (NB-W) will take on Auckland Hearts (AH-W) in the 18th match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield One-Day 2021-22 at Pukekura Park in New Plymouth on Sunday.

Northern Brave Women haven't had the best of campaigns so far. They have one win, two losses and two washouts to their name. Meanwhile, Auckland Hearts are yet to register a win in the tournament, having lost all three of their games so far.

NB-W vs AH-W Probable Playing 11 today

Northern Brave Women: Kate Anderson, Caitlin Gurrey, Brooke Halliday (c), Eimear Richardson, Nensi Patel, Holly Topp (wk), Lauren Heaps, Lucy Boucher, Shriya Naidu, Charlotte Sarsfield, Emma Baker

Auckland Hearts: Lauren Down (c), Izzy Gaze, Arlene Kelly, Katie Perkins, Holly Huddleston, Saachi Shahri, Jesse Prasad, Amie Hucker, Sarah Carnachan (wk), Fran Jonas, J Barnett

Match Details

NB-W vs AH-W, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield One-Day 2021-22, Match 18

Date & Time: January 9th 2022, 3 AM IST

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

Pitch Report

The track at Pukekura Park in New Plymouth is likely to be a good one to bat on. But while there could be some movement available for the pacers with the new ball, the spinners might get a bit of turn off the surface as well.

Today’s NB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Holly Topp has been in decent form behind the stumps and can chip in well with the bat too.

Batters

Lauren Down has been in top form with the bat, having amassed 206 runs in three innings so far.

Kate Anderson has contributed well with both the bat and ball. She has scored 130 runs and taken two wickets.

All-rounders

Nensi Patel has scored 107 runs and returned with three scalps in the tournament.

Holly Huddleston seems to be in solid touch with the bat, scoring 91 runs. On the bowling front, she has taken two wickets.

Bowler

Fran Jonas has been in fine form with the ball, picking up six wickets so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in NB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Lauren Down (AH-W): 259 points

Kate Anderson (NB-W): 257 points

Nensi Patel (NB-W): 252 points

Fran Jonas (AH-W): 217 points

Holly Huddleston (AH-W): 177 points

Important stats for NB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Nensi Patel: 107 runs & 3 wickets

Kate Anderson: 130 runs & 2 wickets

Lauren Down: 206 runs

Fran Jonas: 6 wickets

Holly Huddleston: 91 runs & 2 wickets

NB-W vs AH-W Dream 11 Prediction (Hallyburton Johnstone Shield One-Day 2021-22)

Dream11 Team for Northern Brave Women vs Auckland Hearts - Hallyburton Johnstone Shield One-Day 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Holly Topp, Katie Perkins, Lauren Down, Kate Anderson, Brooke Halliday, Holly Huddleston, Nensi Patel, Lucy Boucher, Charlotte Sarsfield, Amie Hucker, Fran Jonas

Captain: Nensi Patel. Vice-captain: Holly Huddleston.

Dream11 Team for Northern Brave Women vs Auckland Hearts - Hallyburton Johnstone Shield One-Day 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Holly Topp, Lauren Down, Kate Anderson, Brooke Halliday, Arlene Kelly, Holly Huddleston, Nensi Patel, Jesse Prasad, Charlotte Sarsfield, Emma Baker, Fran Jonas

Captain: Brooke Halliday. Vice-captain: Lauren Down

Edited by Samya Majumdar