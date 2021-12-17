NB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s Super Smash 2021-22, Match 7

Northern Brave Women (NB-W) will take on Auckland Hearts (AH-W) in the seventh match of the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Friday.

Northern Brave Women have lost their first two Women’s Super Smash games and are reeling at the bottom of the points table. Meanwhile, Auckland Hearts, who finished third last season, will start their campaign today.

NB-W vs AH-W Probable Playing 11 today

Northern Brave Women: Kate Anderson (c), Lucy Boucher, Brooke Halliday (c), Nensi Patel, Caitlin Gurrey, Makayla Templeton, Annie Ewart (wk), Lauren Heaps, Shriya Naidu, Charlotte Sarsfield, Emma Baker

Auckland Hearts: Anna Peterson, Lauren Down, Katie Perkins, Bella Armstrong, Holly Huddleston, Arlene Kelly, Molly Penfold, Jesse Prasad, Amie Hucker, Sarah Carnachan (wk), Fran Jonas

Match Details

NB-W vs AH-W, Match 7, Women’s Super Smash 2021-22

Date & Time: December 17th 2021, 5:40 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Pitch Report

The only Women’s Super Smash game that has been played at Seddon Park in Hamilton this season saw the Otago Women rack up 154 while batting first before successfully defending it. The 22-yard surface is once again likely to be a good one to bat on, but there could be a bit of movement available with the new ball.

Today’s NB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sarah Carnachan is safe behind the stumps and can be effective with the bat as well.

Batter

Kate Anderson has looked in good touch in the Women’s Super Smash, massing 59 runs, including one half-century. She has also picked up one wicket.

All-rounders

Anna Peterson was magnificent for Auckland last season, returning with nine scalps and scoring 171 runs.

Nensi Patel has had a splendid start to the Women’s Super Smash season. She has taken four wickets at an economy rate of 3.75.

Bowler

Holly Huddleston was brilliant last season as she was Auckland’s leading wicket-taker. She took 16 wickets from 11 games.

Top 5 best players to pick in NB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Anna Peterson (AH-W)

Nensi Patel (NB-W)

Arlene Kelly (AH-W)

Holly Huddleston (AH-W)

Kate Anderson (NB-W)

Important stats for NB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Nensi Patel: 29 runs & 4 wickets (This season)

Kate Anderson: 59 runs & 1 wickets (This season)

Anna Peterson: 171 runs & 9 wickets (Last season)

Holly Huddleston: 158 runs & 16 wickets (Last season)

NB-W vs AH-W Dream 11 Prediction (Women’s Super Smash 2021-22)

Dream11 Team for Northern Brave Women vs Auckland Hearts - Women’s Super Smash 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarah Carnachan, Katie Perkins, Kate Anderson, Brooke Halliday, Makayla Templeton, Anna Peterson, Nensi Patel, Arlene Kelly, Holly Huddleston, Charlotte Sarsfield, Bella Armstrong

Captain: Anna Peterson. Vice-captain: Nensi Patel.

Dream11 Team for Northern Brave Women vs Auckland Hearts - Women’s Super Smash 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Annie Ewart, Katie Perkins, Kate Anderson, Brooke Halliday, Anna Peterson, Nensi Patel, Arlene Kelly, Jesse Prasad, Holly Huddleston, Emma Baker, Fran Jonas

Captain: Katie Perkins. Vice-captain: Kate Anderson.

Edited by Samya Majumdar