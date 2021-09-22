NOD vs CES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women’s ODD, Eliminator 

Northern Diamonds (NOD) will take on Central Sparks (CES) in the Eliminator of the English Women’s ODD 2021 at the North Marine Road Ground in Scarborough on Wednesday.

Both the Northern Diamonds and Central Sparks have had similar runs in the English Women’s ODD with five wins and two losses apiece. The Northern Diamonds finished second as they had three bonus point wins, while the Central Sparks had two bonus point wins to their name.

NOD vs CES Probable Playing 11 Today

Northern Diamonds: Hollie Armitage (c), Rachel Hopkins, Sterre Kalis, Leah Dobson, Ami Campbell, Bess Heath (wk), Linsey Smith, Beth Langston, Phoebe Graham, Rachel Slater, Ella Telford

Central Sparks: Evelyn Jones (c), Marie Kelly, Davina Perrin, Gwenan Davies, Thea Brookes, Issy Wong, Ria Fackrell, Chloe Hill (wk), Emily Arlott, Clare Boycott, Georgia Davis

Match Details

NOD vs CES, Eliminator, English Women’s ODD

Date & Time: September 22nd 2021, 3 PM IST

Venue: North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the North Marine Road Ground in Scarborough is likely to be a good one to bat on, the bowlers are also expected to be in the game. While the pacers could find some movement with the new ball, there could be a little bit of turn available for the spinners as well.

Today’s NOD vs CES Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Bess Heath – The NOD stumper has been batting quite well in the English Women’s ODD, having accumulated 181 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 121.47.

Batters

Evelyn Jones – The CES skipper has been in top form with the bat, scoring 290 runs at an average of 48.33.

Sterre Kalis – Kalis has scored 231 runs in six innings in the English Women’s ODD.

All-rounders

Ria Fackrell – The off-spinner has picked up 11 wickets from seven games. She can be handy with the bat as well.

Hollie Armitage – Armitage has chipped in decently with the bat in the English Women’s ODD, managing 156 runs. She can also be useful with the ball.

Bowlers

Beth Langston – Langston has been excellent with both the bat and ball. She has amassed 141 runs at a strike rate of 133.01 and picked up nine wickets as well.

Issy Wong – The 19-year-old seamer has been excellent with the ball, taking 14 wickets from seven games at an economy rate of 4.42.

Top 5 best players to pick in NOD vs CES Dream11 Prediction Team

Issy Wong (CES): 564 points

Beth Langston (NOD): 531 points

Evelyn Jones (CES): 482 points

Linsey Smith (NOD): 531 points

Ria Fackrell (CES): 406 points

Important stats for NOD vs CES Dream11 Prediction Team

Evelyn Jones: 290 runs from seven innings

Issy Wong: 14 wickets from seven innings

Beth Langston: 141 runs from five innings & 9 wickets from seven innings

Linsey Smith: 10 wickets from six innings

NOD vs CES Dream 11 Prediction (English Women’s ODD)

Dream11 Team for Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks - English Women’s ODD 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bess Heath, Marie Kelly, Evelyn Jones, Sterre Kalis, Hollie Armitage, Ria Fackrell, Georgia Davis, Beth Langston, Linsey Smith, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott

Captain: Issy Wong. Vice-captain: Beth Langston

Dream11 Team for Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks - English Women’s ODD 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bess Heath, Evelyn Jones, Sterre Kalis, Ami Campbell, Thea Brookes, Hollie Armitage, Ria Fackrell, Georgia Davis, Beth Langston, Linsey Smith, Issy Wong

Captain: Ria Fackrell. Vice-captain: Linsey Smith

