NOD vs SES Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's England Women's ODD (Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy) Match - June 12, 2021

The Northern Diamonds will be up against the South East Stars in a fourth-round Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy fixture at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday.

The Northern Diamonds started their Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy campaign with a two-wicket loss to the Central Sparks in a relatively high-scoring game. But they bounced back strongly to record back-to-back wins over the Lightning and Sunrisers. The Northern Diamonds are currently second in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy points table.

The South East Stars have also won two and lost one of their three Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy games so far. They recorded comprehensive wins over the Sunrisers and Western Storm, with their sole loss coming at the hands of the Southern Vipers. The South East Stars currently find themselves third in the standings, level on points with the Northern Diamonds.

Both teams will be without some of their top players as the England Women’s side prepare to face India Women in a one-off Test, starting on June 16.

Squads to choose from

Northern Diamonds: Hollie Armitage (c), Sarah Taylor, Katherine Brunt, Ami Campbell, Leah Dobson, Helen Fenby, Phoebe Graham, Jenny Gunn, Bess Heath, Rachel Hopkins, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Alex MacDonald, Nat Sciver, Rachel Slater, Linsey Smith, Ella Telford, Lauren Winfield-Hill

South East Stars: Maxine Blythin, Aylish Cranstone, Phoebe Franklin, Susie Rowe, Kirstie White, Bryony Smith, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Chloe Brewer, Alice Capsey, Amy Gordon, Hannah Jones, Rhianna Southby, Tash Farrant, Megan Belt, Grace Gibbs, Eva Gray, Danielle Gregory, Freya Davies

Predicted Playing XIs

Northern Diamonds: Sarah Taylor (wk), Hollie Armitage (c), Phoebe Graham, Sterre Kalis, Helen Fenby, Ami Campbell, Jenny Gunn, Alex MacDonald, Beth Langston, Linsey Smith, Katie Levick

South East Stars: Bryony Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Susie Rowe, Alice Capsey, Kirstie White, Aylish Cranstone, Phoebe Franklin, Grace Gibbs, Rhianna Southby (wk), Hannah Jones, Danielle Gregory

Match Details

Match: Northern Diamonds vs South East Stars

Date and Time: June 12th 2021, 3 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Pitch Report

Only one Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy game has been played at Headingley this season. The Northern Diamonds racked up 279 on the board while batting first, with the Central Sparks chasing the target down. Another good batting surface is likely to be in store for Saturday's match.

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (NOD vs SES)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarah Taylor, Rhianna Southby, Aylish Cranstone, Sterre Kalis, Alex MacDonald, Jenny Gunn, Bryony Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Beth Langston, Grace Gibbs, Linsey Smith

Captain: Bryony Smith. Vice-captain: Jenny Gunn

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarah Taylor, Aylish Cranstone, Kirstie White, Alex MacDonald, Jenny Gunn, Bryony Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Beth Langston, Grace Gibbs, Linsey Smith, Katie Levick

Captain: Beth Langston. Vice-captain: Sarah Taylor

Edited by Samya Majumdar