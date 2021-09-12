NOD vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women’s ODD 2021 Match 

The Northern Diamonds will take on Thunder in a league game of the English Women’s ODD 2021 at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street on Sunday.

Northern Diamonds have been in top form in this 50-over competition. They have won four out of their five encounters and two of those were bonus point victories. Meanwhile, Thunder have been inconsistent. They have two wins and three losses so far and are lying sixth on the points table.

NOD vs THU Probable Playing 11 today

Northern Diamonds: Hollie Armitage (c), Bess Heath (wk), Sterre Kalis, Leah Dobson, Alex MacDonald, Jenny Gunn, Beth Langston, Linsey Smith, Phoebe Graham, Katie Levick, Ella Telford

Thunder: Emma Lamb, Georgie Boyce, Seren Smale, Eleanor Threlkeld (wk), Natalie Brown, Laura Marshall, Piepa Cleary, Laura Jackson, Alice Dyson, Hannah Jones, Alex Hartley (c)

Match Details

Match: NOD vs THU

Date & Time: September 12th 2021, 3 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Pitch Report

The Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street is usually a good track to bat on as the ball comes on to the bat nicely and the batters can play through the line. However, there is some movement early on with the new ball.

Today’s NOD vs THU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Eleanor Threlkeld – Threlkeld has been keeping really well and has contributed with five catches and two stumpings. She can be handy with the bat too.

Batters

Georgie Boyce – The 22-year-old top-order batter has been in good form and has amassed 145 runs in five innings so far.

Sterre Kalis – Kalis has looked in solid touch and has aggregated 151 runs in four innings.

All-rounders

Emma Lamb – The 23-year-old Thunder all-rounder has smashed 237 runs and has also picked up three wickets.

Jenny Gunn – Gunn is a quality all-rounder and has had an impact all-round. She has scored 107 runs in three innings and has taken six wickets.

Bowlers

Beth Langston – The 29-year-old seam bowler has returned with nine wickets. She has also chipped in with 83 runs while striking at 112.16.

Hannah Jones – Jones has been quite consistent with the ball for Thunder. She has picked up eight wickets in five games.

Top 5 best players to pick in NOD vs THU Dream11 Prediction Team

Emma Lamb (THU): 426 points

Beth Langston (NOD): 420 points

Jenny Gunn (NOD): 361 points

Linsey Smith (NOD): 351 points

Hannah Jones (THU): 298 points

Important stats for NOD vs THU Dream11 Prediction Team

Emma Lamb: 237 runs & 3 wickets from five games

Hannah Jones: 8 wickets from five games

Beth Langston: 83 runs from three innings & 9 wickets from five games

Jenny Gunn: 107 runs from three innings & 6 wickets from five games

NOD vs THU Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Northern Diamonds vs Thunder - English Women’s ODD 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Eleanor Threlkeld, Georgie Boyce, Sterre Kalis, Leah Dobson, Jenny Gunn, Emma Lamb, Laura Jackson, Alex Hartley, Beth Langston, Linsey Smith, Hannah Jones

Captain: Emma Lamb Vice-captain: Beth Langston

Dream11 Team for Northern Diamonds vs Thunder - English Women’s ODD 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bess Heath, Georgie Boyce, Sterre Kalis, Laura Marshall, Jenny Gunn, Emma Lamb, Laura Jackson, Alex Hartley, Beth Langston, Linsey Smith, Hannah Jones

Captain: Emma Lamb Vice-captain: Linsey Smith

Edited by Prasen Moudgal