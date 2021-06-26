NOD vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Charlotte Edwards Cup (English Women's Regional T20) Match - Jun 26, 2021

The Northern Diamonds will take on Thunder in a Group B English Women's Regional T20 fixture at the Headingley on Saturday.

Northern Diamonds were in good form in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy earlier this season. They won three out of their four games in the 50-over tournament and will be looking to carry that form into the English Women's Regional T20.

The Thunder, meanwhile, were pretty inconsistent in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, winning and losing two apiece. They will be hoping to find some consistency and start their English Women's Regional T20 campaign with a win.

Squads to choose from

Northern Diamonds: Hollie Armitage (c), Ami Campbell, Leah Dobson, Helen Fenby, Phoebe Graham, Jenny Gunn, Rachel Hopkins, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Alex MacDonald, Linsey Smith, Sarah Taylor

Thunder: Alex Hartley (c), Georgie Boyce, Natalie Brown, Alice Clarke, Daniella Collins, Kate Cross, Rebecca Duckworth, Alice Dyson, Sophie Ecclestone, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Daisy Mullan, Olivia Thomas, Ellie Threlkeld, Sophia Turner

Predicted Playing XIs

Northern Diamonds: Hollie Armitage (c), Rachel Hopkins, Sterre Kalis, Alex MacDonald, Ami Campbell, Sarah Taylor (wk), Jenny Gunn, Beth Langston, Linsey Smith, Phoebe Graham, Katie Levick

Thunder: Emma Lamb, Georgie Boyce, Eleanor Threlkeld (wk), Piepa Cleary, Natalie Brown, Rebecca Duckworth, Laura Jackson, Laura Marshall, Danielle Collins, Alex Hartley (c), Hannah Jones

Match Details

Match: Northern Diamonds vs Thunder, English Women's Regional T20

Date and Time: June 26th 2021, 7 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Headingley is usually a good one to bat on. Two Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy games were played at the venue earlier this season, with the chasing teams winning both matches. While the ball might do a bit for the seamers, the spinners might be able to extract some turn off the surface as well.

English Women's Regional T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (NOD vs THU)

Dream11 Team for Northern Diamonds vs Thunder - English Women’s Regional T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarah Taylor, Georgie Boyce, Sterre Kalis, Danielle Collins, Jenny Gunn, Emma Lamb, Hollie Armitage, Hannah Jones, Alex Hartley, Beth Langston, Linsey Smith

Captain: Emma Lamb. Vice-captain: Sarah Taylor

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarah Taylor, Georgie Boyce, Sterre Kalis, Laura Marshall, Jenny Gunn, Emma Lamb, Natalie Brown, Hollie Armitage, Alex Hartley, Beth Langston, Phoebe Graham

Captain: Beth Langston. Vice-captain: Jenny Gunn

Edited by Samya Majumdar