NOD vs WS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s Regional T20 Match 

The Northern Diamonds (NOD) will take on the Western Storm (WS) in a Group B encounter of the Women’s Regional T20 at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Saturday.

With three wins and a loss, the Northern Diamonds are at the top of the Group B standings with 12 points. The Western Storm, on the other hand, have been a bit inconsistent in the Women’s Regional T20. They have two wins and as many losses and with nine points, they are third in the points table.

NOD vs WS Probable Playing 11 today

Northern Diamonds: Hollie Armitage (c), Leah Dobson, Bess Heath (wk), Sterre Kalis, Jenny Gunn, Linsey Smith, Beth Langston, Rachel Hopkins, Phoebe Graham, Katie Levick, Alex MacDonald

Western Storm: Georgia Hennessy, Fi Morris, Danielle Gibson, Sophie Luff (c), Katie George, Alex Griffiths, Natasha Wraith (wk), Lauren Parfitt, Nicole Harvey, Claire Nicholas, Lauren Filer

Match Details

NOD vs WS, Women’s Regional T20

Date and time: August 28th 2021, 7 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Pitch Report

The track at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street is usually a good one to bat on. There has been some assistance for the spinners, who have done well at the venue. The pacers might also get some movement with the new ball.

Today’s NOD vs WS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Natasha Wraith – Wraith has batted just twice in the Women’s Regional T20, accumulating 56 runs while striking at 124.44.

Batters

Alex MacDonald – The Surrey-born cricketer hasn't really had an impact with the bat in the Women’s Regional T20, but she has been superb with the ball. She has taken six wickets at an economy rate of 3.50.

Georgia Hennessy – Hennessy has got a few decent starts, mustering 58 runs so far. She can also chip in well with the ball.

All-rounders

Jenny Gunn – Gunn has been consistent with the ball, picking up five wickets and contributing 35 runs.

Danielle Gibson – The seam-bowling all-rounder has been in top form with the ball, taking five wickets at an economy rate of 4.84. She is also striking at 140 with the bat.

Bowlers

Linsey Smith – The left-arm spinner has been in good form with the ball, taking nine wickets in The Hundred Women's. On the batting front, she scored 30 in the last game against the Northern Diamonds.

Nicole Harvey – Harvey has been in excellent form with the ball. The leg-spinner has returned with seven wickets at an economy rate of 4.75.

Top 5 best players to pick in NOD vs WS Dream11 Prediction Team

Danielle Gibson (WS): 256 points

Nicole Harvey (WS): 256 points

Fi Morris (WS): 256 points

Jenny Gunn (NOD): 227 points

Linsey Smith (NOD): 199 points

Important stats for NOD vs WS Dream11 Prediction Team

Jenny Gunn: 35 runs & 5 wickets from four games; SR – 77.77 & ER – 5.85

Beth Langston: 57 runs & 4 wickets from two games; SR – 105.55 & ER – 8.50

Nicole Harvey: 7 wickets from four games; ER – 4.75

Danielle Gibson: 28 runs & 5 wickets from four games; SR – 140.00 & ER – 4.84

NOD vs WS Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm - Women’s Regional T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Natasha Wraith, Georgia Hennessy, Hollie Armitage, Alex MacDonald, Beth Langston, Jenny Gunn, Danielle Gibson, Fi Morris, Linsey Smith, Katie Levick, Nicole Harvey

Captain: Jenny Gunn. Vice-captain: Danielle Gibson

Dream11 Team for Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm - Women’s Regional T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Natasha Wraith, Katie George, Hollie Armitage, Alex MacDonald, Beth Langston, Jenny Gunn, Danielle Gibson, Alex Griffiths, Linsey Smith, Phoebe Graham, Nicole Harvey

Captain: Beth Langston. Vice-captain: Linsey Smith

