NK vs LLG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy Match - June 26, 2021

The Northern Knights will square off against the Leinster Lightning in match number six of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy at the Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason on Saturday.

The Northern Knights have been inconsistent in the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy so far, winning and losing two apiece. Both of their defeats have come at the hands of table-toppers North-West Warriors. In between the two losses, the Harry Tector-led side beat Leinster Lightning and Munster Reds.

Meanwhile, the Leinster Lightning are reeling at the bottom of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy points table, losing three of their first four games. Since starting their campaign with a comprehensive win over Munster Reds, the Leinster Lightning have lost three in a row. They will be desperate to turn things around in the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, starting with a win over the Knights.

Squads to choose from

Northern Knights: Harry Tector (c), Ruhan Pretorius, James McCollum, Jeremy Lawlor, John Matchett, Luke Georgeson, Mark Adair, Paul Stirling, Benjamin White, David Delany, Neil Rock, Graeme McCarter, James Cameron-Dow, Carl Robinson, Matthew Foster

Leinster Lightning: George Dockrell (c), Andy Balbirnie, Jack Tector, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Peter Chase, Gavin Hoey, David O'Halloran, Rory Anders, Tim Tector, Jonathan Garth, Kevin O'Brien, Simi Singh, Lorcan Tucker

Predicted Playing XIs

Northern Knights: Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Jeremy Lawlor, Harry Tector (c), Mark Adair, Neil Rock (wk), Ruhan Pretorius, Ross Adair, Luke Georgeson, Ben White, Graeme McCarter

Leinster Lightning: Kevin O'Brien, Simi Singh, Andy Balbirnie, George Dockrell (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Jamie Grassi, Tim Tector, Barry McCarthy, Rory Anders, Josh Little, David O'Halloran

Match Details

Match: Northern Knights vs Leinster Lightning

Date and Time: June 26th 2021, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason is usually a good one to bat on. The North-West Warriors scored 160 while batting first in the only Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy game that has been played at the venue this season. Although another good batting surface will most probably be in store for Saturday's fixture, the pacers are likely to get some movement with the new ball early on.

Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (NK vs LLG)

Dream11 Team for Northern Knights vs Leinster Lightning - Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Neil Rock, Andy Balbirnie, James McCollum, Ruhan Pretorius, George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Luke Georgeson, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Ben White

Captain: Simi Singh. Vice-captain: Luke Georgeson

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Neil Rock, Kevin O'Brien, Paul Stirling, Jamie Grassi, James McCollum, George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Luke Georgeson, Mark Adair, Ben White, David O'Halloran

Captain: George Dockrell. Vice-captain: Ben White

Edited by Samya Majumdar