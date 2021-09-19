NK vs MUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021 Match 17

Northern Knights will take on Munster Reds in match no. 17 of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021 at the The Green, Comber on Sunday.
Both Northern Knights and Munster Reds have had inconsistent runs in this tournament. Northern Knights have three wins, three losses and two no-results. Meanwhile, Munster Reds have lost four games and won three apart from one no-result. Northern Knights are third and Munster Reds are fourth (last) on the points table.
NK vs MUR Probable Playing 11 today
Northern Knights: Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Jeremy Lawlor, Harry Tector (c), Mark Adair, Neil Rock (wk), Ruhan Pretorius, Ross Adair, David Delany, Ben White, Graeme McCarter
Munster Reds: Peter Moor (wk), Gareth Delany, Murray Commins, Matt Ford, Tyrone Kane (c), Greg Ford, Fionn Hand, Jack Carty, Aaron Cawley, Michael Frost, Josh Manley
Match Details
Match: NK vs MUR
Date & Time: September 19th 2021, 4 PM IST
Venue: The Green, Comber
Pitch Report
The 22-yard pitch at the Green in Comber is a good one to bat on and the ball comes on to the bat nicely. Munster Reds chased down 152 with nearly five overs to spare. However, there might be some movement with the new ball for the pacers.
Today’s NK vs MUR Dream11 Match Top Picks
Batsmen
Paul Stirling – The veteran Ireland opener is a quality player and irrespective of the form and number of runs he has scored in the recent past, he will be a top batting option.
Matt Ford – Matt Ford, an off-spinning all-rounder, have taken five wickets and has amassed 199 runs while striking at 145.45.
All-rounders
Mark Adair – Adair has fared well with the ball and has returned with seven wickets in this T20 competition. He can tonk it around with the bat too.
Fionn Hand – The 23-year-old seam-bowling all-rounder, has taken eight wickets and scored 100 runs at a strike-rate of 119.04.
Bowlers
Ben White – The leg-spinner is leading the wicket charts in this tournament. He has picked up 15 wickets at an economy rate of 7.59 in six games.
Josh Manley – Manley can be expensive at times but he is constantly amongst the wickets. He has taken 10 wickets in this Ireland T20.
Top 5 best players to pick in NK vs MUR Dream11 Prediction Team
Ben White (NK): 492 points
Matt Ford (MUR): 453 points
Fionn Hand (MUR): 405 points
Josh Manley (MUR): 354 points
Mark Adair (NK): 316 points
Important stats for NK vs MUR Dream11 Prediction Team
Ben White: 15 wickets from six games; ER – 7.59
Mark Adair: 75 runs & 7 wickets from six games; SR – 104.16 & ER – 7.31
Matt Ford: 199 runs & five wickets from seven games; SR – 145.25 & ER – 6.18
Josh Manley: 10 wickets from seven games; ER – 9.25
NK vs MUR Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Matt Ford, Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, Fionn Hand, Ross Adair, Josh Manley, Ben White, Michael Frost
Captain: Mark Adair Vice-captain: Matt Ford
Also Read
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Peter Moor, Neil Rock, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Matt Ford, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Ross Adair, Aaron Cawley, Josh Manley, Ben White
Captain: Fionn Hand Vice-captain: Ben White