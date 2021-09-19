NK vs MUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021 Match 17

Northern Knights will take on Munster Reds in match no. 17 of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021 at the The Green, Comber on Sunday.

Both Northern Knights and Munster Reds have had inconsistent runs in this tournament. Northern Knights have three wins, three losses and two no-results. Meanwhile, Munster Reds have lost four games and won three apart from one no-result. Northern Knights are third and Munster Reds are fourth (last) on the points table.

NK vs MUR Probable Playing 11 today

Northern Knights: Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Jeremy Lawlor, Harry Tector (c), Mark Adair, Neil Rock (wk), Ruhan Pretorius, Ross Adair, David Delany, Ben White, Graeme McCarter

Munster Reds: Peter Moor (wk), Gareth Delany, Murray Commins, Matt Ford, Tyrone Kane (c), Greg Ford, Fionn Hand, Jack Carty, Aaron Cawley, Michael Frost, Josh Manley

Match Details

Match: NK vs MUR

Date & Time: September 19th 2021, 4 PM IST

Venue: The Green, Comber

Pitch Report

The 22-yard pitch at the Green in Comber is a good one to bat on and the ball comes on to the bat nicely. Munster Reds chased down 152 with nearly five overs to spare. However, there might be some movement with the new ball for the pacers.

Today’s NK vs MUR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Batsmen

Paul Stirling – The veteran Ireland opener is a quality player and irrespective of the form and number of runs he has scored in the recent past, he will be a top batting option.

Matt Ford – Matt Ford, an off-spinning all-rounder, have taken five wickets and has amassed 199 runs while striking at 145.45.

All-rounders

Mark Adair – Adair has fared well with the ball and has returned with seven wickets in this T20 competition. He can tonk it around with the bat too.

Fionn Hand – The 23-year-old seam-bowling all-rounder, has taken eight wickets and scored 100 runs at a strike-rate of 119.04.

Bowlers

Ben White – The leg-spinner is leading the wicket charts in this tournament. He has picked up 15 wickets at an economy rate of 7.59 in six games.

Josh Manley – Manley can be expensive at times but he is constantly amongst the wickets. He has taken 10 wickets in this Ireland T20.

Top 5 best players to pick in NK vs MUR Dream11 Prediction Team

Ben White (NK): 492 points

Matt Ford (MUR): 453 points

Fionn Hand (MUR): 405 points

Josh Manley (MUR): 354 points

Mark Adair (NK): 316 points

Important stats for NK vs MUR Dream11 Prediction Team

Ben White: 15 wickets from six games; ER – 7.59

Mark Adair: 75 runs & 7 wickets from six games; SR – 104.16 & ER – 7.31

Matt Ford: 199 runs & five wickets from seven games; SR – 145.25 & ER – 6.18

Josh Manley: 10 wickets from seven games; ER – 9.25

NK vs MUR Dream 11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Matt Ford, Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, Fionn Hand, Ross Adair, Josh Manley, Ben White, Michael Frost

Captain: Mark Adair Vice-captain: Matt Ford

Dream11 Team for Northern Knights vs Munster Reds - Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Peter Moor, Neil Rock, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Matt Ford, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Ross Adair, Aaron Cawley, Josh Manley, Ben White

Captain: Fionn Hand Vice-captain: Ben White

Edited by Prem Deshpande