NK vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Cup Match - June 20, 2021

The Northern Knights will square off against Munster Reds in match number six of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Cup at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin on Sunday.

Both teams have had a similar start to their Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Cup campaigns, losing the first match by a big margin before returning to winning ways to get off the mark in the competition.

The Northern Knights were thrashed by the North West Warriors in their first Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Cup fixture, with the Warriors chasing down 136 with 8.5 overs to spare. But in their second game against the Leinster Lightning, the Northern Knights were far better as they defended 174 with ease.

Meanwhile, Munster Reds lost to the Leinster Lightning in their Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Cup opener. But they came back strongly to beat the North West Warriors, chasing down 147 with 17 balls to spare.

Squads to choose from

Northern Knights: Ruhan Pretorius, Harry Tector, James McCollum, Jeremy Lawlor, John Matchett, Luke Georgeson, Mark Adair, Paul Stirling, Benjamin White, David Delany, Neil Rock, Graeme McCarter, James Cameron-Dow, Carl Robinson, Matthew Foster

Munster Reds: Seamus Lynch, Cormac McLoughlin-Gavin, Matt Ford, Greg Ford, Murray Commins, Curtis Campher, Fionn Hand, Gareth Delany, Jack Carty, Peter Moor, Aaron Cawley, Amish Sidhu, Josh Manley, Mike Frost, Mitchell Thompson, Tyrone Kane

Predicted Playing XIs

Northern Knights: Luke Georgeson, James McCollum, Ruhan Pretorius, Harry Tector (c), Mark Adair, Neil Rock (wk), John Matchett, Ross Adair, David Delany, Graeme McCarter, Ben White

Munster Reds: Peter Moor (wk), Jack Carty, Murray Commins, Tyrone Kane (c), Greg Ford, Matt Ford, Fionn Hand, Seamus Lynch, Aaron Cawley, Michael Frost, Josh Manley

Match Details

Match: Northern Knights vs Munster Reds

Date and Time: June 20th 2021, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount, Dublin

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin is batting-friendly as the ball usually comes nicely on to the bat, enabling the batters to play shots on the up. However, the fast bowlers also received some assistance early on, getting the ball to nip around a touch. Another similar surface could be in store of today's Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Cup game.

Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Cup Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (NK vs MUR)

Dream11 Team for Northern Knights vs Munster Reds - Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Neil Rock, Harry Tector, James McCollum, Matt Ford, Murray Commins, Tyrone Kane, Luke Georgeson, Fionn Hand, Mark Adair, Aaron Cawley, Ben White

Captain: Luke Georgeson. Vice-captain: Fionn Hand

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Peter Moor, Harry Tector, James McCollum, Murray Commins, Tyrone Kane, Luke Georgeson, Fionn Hand, Ross Adair, Mark Adair, Aaron Cawley, Josh Manley

Captain: Mark Adair. Vice-captain: Tyrone Kane

