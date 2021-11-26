NS vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T10 Super Series, Match 8

The Northern Strikers (NS) will take on the Central Smashers (CS) in match number eight of the MCA T10 Super Series 2021 at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

Both teams have had a good start to their MCA T10 Super Series campaigns and have a similar record at this stage. Both the Northern Strikers and Central Smashers have won one game each, with their other fixtures getting washed out. While the Northern Strikers beat the Western Warriors, the Central Smashers got the better of the Southern Hitters.

NS vs CS Probable Playing 11 today

Northern Strikers: Virandeep Singh (c), Arjoon Thillainathan, Aminuddin Ramly, Aimal Khan, Ainool Haqqiem (wk), Wahib Zada, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Haiqal Khair, Pavandeep Singh, Sharveen Surendran and Roshan Singh

Central Smashers: Ahmad Zubaidi Zulkifle, Saifullah Malik, Ahmad Faiz (c), Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan (wk), Ajeb Khan, Azwar Ahmad Tajri, Norwira Zazmie, Ahmad Akmal, Muhammad Wafiq, Fitri Sham, Lokman Nur Hakim

Match Details

NS vs CS, Match 8, MCA T10 Super Series

Date & Time: November 26th 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur has produced some good batting tracks in the MCA T10 Super Series. In four completed games, the average first-innings score was about 102, with all four matches won by the teams batting first.

Today’s NS vs CS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ainool Haqqiem looked in solid touch against the Western Warriors. He scored 26 off 18 balls and also took a couple of catches.

Batter

Ahmad Zubaidi Zulkifle smashed a 13-ball 31 against the Southern Hitters. His quickfire knock included two fours and three sixes.

All-rounders

Virandeep Singh didn’t make an impact with the bat, but he took four wickets against the Western Warriors.

Fitri Sham showed that he can be effective with both the bat and ball against the Southern Hitters, scoring 13 off 7 balls and taking two wickets.

Bowler

Ajeb Khan mustered 48 off 31 balls against the Southern Hitters, smashing four sixes in the process. He also picked up a wicket.

Top 5 best players to pick in NS vs CS Dream11 Prediction Team

Virandeep Singh (NS): 128 points

Ajeb Khan (CS): 117 points

Fitri Sham (CS): 112 points

Lokman Nur Hakim (CS): 103 points

Pavandeep Singh (NS): 93 points

Important stats for NS vs CS Dream11 Prediction Team

Fitri Sham: 4 wickets

Ajeb Khan: 48 runs & 1 wicket

Virandeep Singh: 13 runs & 2 wickets

Pavandeep Singh: 5 runs & 2 wickets

NS vs CS Dream 11 Prediction (MCA T10 Super Series)

Dream11 Team for Northern Strikers vs Central Smashers - MCA T10 Super Series 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ainool Haqqiem, Ahmad Faiz, Ahmad Zubaidi Zulkifle, Roshan Singh, Virandeep Singh, Fitri Sham, Lokman Nur Hakim, Aimal Khan, Pavandeep Singh, Ahmad Akmal, Ajeb Khan

Captain: Fitri Sham. Vice-captain: Virandeep Singh

Dream11 Team for Northern Strikers vs Central Smashers - MCA T10 Super Series 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ainool Haqqiem, Aminuddin Ramly, Ahmad Zubaidi Zulkifle, Roshan Singh, Virandeep Singh, Fitri Sham, Lokman Nur Hakim, Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Ahmad Akmal, Ajeb Khan

Captain: Virandeep Singh. Vice-captain: Ajeb Khan

Edited by Samya Majumdar