NS vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T10 Super Series, Match 8

The Northern Strikers (NS) will take on the Central Smashers (CS) in match number eight of the MCA T10 Super Series 2021 at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.
Both teams have had a good start to their MCA T10 Super Series campaigns and have a similar record at this stage. Both the Northern Strikers and Central Smashers have won one game each, with their other fixtures getting washed out. While the Northern Strikers beat the Western Warriors, the Central Smashers got the better of the Southern Hitters.
NS vs CS Probable Playing 11 today
Northern Strikers: Virandeep Singh (c), Arjoon Thillainathan, Aminuddin Ramly, Aimal Khan, Ainool Haqqiem (wk), Wahib Zada, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Haiqal Khair, Pavandeep Singh, Sharveen Surendran and Roshan Singh
Central Smashers: Ahmad Zubaidi Zulkifle, Saifullah Malik, Ahmad Faiz (c), Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan (wk), Ajeb Khan, Azwar Ahmad Tajri, Norwira Zazmie, Ahmad Akmal, Muhammad Wafiq, Fitri Sham, Lokman Nur Hakim
Match Details
NS vs CS, Match 8, MCA T10 Super Series
Date & Time: November 26th 2021, 2:30 PM IST
Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Pitch Report
The Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur has produced some good batting tracks in the MCA T10 Super Series. In four completed games, the average first-innings score was about 102, with all four matches won by the teams batting first.
Today’s NS vs CS Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Ainool Haqqiem looked in solid touch against the Western Warriors. He scored 26 off 18 balls and also took a couple of catches.
Batter
Ahmad Zubaidi Zulkifle smashed a 13-ball 31 against the Southern Hitters. His quickfire knock included two fours and three sixes.
All-rounders
Virandeep Singh didn’t make an impact with the bat, but he took four wickets against the Western Warriors.
Fitri Sham showed that he can be effective with both the bat and ball against the Southern Hitters, scoring 13 off 7 balls and taking two wickets.
Bowler
Ajeb Khan mustered 48 off 31 balls against the Southern Hitters, smashing four sixes in the process. He also picked up a wicket.
Top 5 best players to pick in NS vs CS Dream11 Prediction Team
Virandeep Singh (NS): 128 points
Ajeb Khan (CS): 117 points
Fitri Sham (CS): 112 points
Lokman Nur Hakim (CS): 103 points
Pavandeep Singh (NS): 93 points
Important stats for NS vs CS Dream11 Prediction Team
Fitri Sham: 4 wickets
Ajeb Khan: 48 runs & 1 wicket
Virandeep Singh: 13 runs & 2 wickets
Pavandeep Singh: 5 runs & 2 wickets
NS vs CS Dream 11 Prediction (MCA T10 Super Series)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ainool Haqqiem, Ahmad Faiz, Ahmad Zubaidi Zulkifle, Roshan Singh, Virandeep Singh, Fitri Sham, Lokman Nur Hakim, Aimal Khan, Pavandeep Singh, Ahmad Akmal, Ajeb Khan
Captain: Fitri Sham. Vice-captain: Virandeep Singh
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ainool Haqqiem, Aminuddin Ramly, Ahmad Zubaidi Zulkifle, Roshan Singh, Virandeep Singh, Fitri Sham, Lokman Nur Hakim, Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Ahmad Akmal, Ajeb Khan
Captain: Virandeep Singh. Vice-captain: Ajeb Khan