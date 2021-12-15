NS vs TW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T10 Bash, Match 3

Northern Strikers (NS) will take on Tamco Warriors (TW) in the third match of the MCA T10 Bash 2021 at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

The Northern Strikers started their MCA T10 Bash campaign with a win over KL Stars, beating them by 23 runs via the DLS method. Meanwhile, the Tamco Warriors will start their MCA T10 Bash journey today. They finished third in the previous edition of the tournament.

NS vs TW Probable Playing 11 today

Northern Strikers: Virandeep Singh (c), Ainool Haqqiem (wk), Aminuddin Ramly, Arjoon Thillainathan, Muhammad Gulraiz, Roshan Singh, Niroshan de Silva, Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Idrus, Aimal Khan, Wahib Zada

Tamco Warriors: Kazi Nazmul Islam (wk), Anil Kumar Thakur, Mohsin Zaman, Apurav Krishna Koyande, MD Ahad Hossian, Md Sulaiman, Saleh Shadman, Md Lutfur Rahman Pervej, Michael Masih, Md Shahidur Rahman, Vinuja Janandith Galagedara

Match Details

NS vs TW, 3rd Match, MCA T10 Bash

Date & Time: December 15th 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur is an excellent one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big totals at the venue. More of the same can be expected today.

Today’s NS vs TW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kazi Nazmul Islam is quite safe behind the stumps and can chip in with some handy runs as well.

Batter

Aminuddin Ramly looked in solid touch in the first game for the NS, scoring 32 off 17 balls. He hit one four and two sixes during the course of his knock.

All-rounders

Virandeep Singh can make an impact with both the bat and ball and could be the match-winner for NS in today's MCA T10 Bash fixture.

Md Lutfur Rahman Pervej usually bowls economical spells and takes crucial wickets. He is also quite effective with the bat in hand.

Bowler

Pavandeep Singh was the best bowler for NS in the previous game, returning with figures of 2/2 in the only over he bowled.

Top 5 best players to pick in NS vs TW Dream11 Prediction Team

Virandeep Singh (NS)

Md Lutfur Rahman Pervej (TW)

Aminuddin Ramly (NS)

Pavandeep Singh (NS)

Saleh Shadman (TW)

NS vs TW Dream 11 Prediction (MCA T10 Bash)

Dream11 Team for Northern Strikers vs Tamco Warriors - MCA T10 Bash 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ainool Haqqiem, Kazi Nazmul Islam, Aminuddin Ramly, Muhammad Gulraiz, Mohsin Zaman, Virandeep Singh, Saleh Shadman, Md Lutfur Rahman Pervej, Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Idrus, Md Sulaiman

Captain: Virandeep Singh. Vice-captain: Md Lutfur Rahman Pervej.

Dream11 Team for Northern Strikers vs Tamco Warriors - MCA T10 Bash 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ainool Haqqiem, Aminuddin Ramly, Muhammad Gulraiz, Mohsin Zaman, Virandeep Singh, Saleh Shadman, Md Lutfur Rahman Pervej, Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Idrus, Md Sulaiman, Michael Masih

Captain: Pavandeep Singh. Vice-captain: Saleh Shadman.

Edited by Samya Majumdar