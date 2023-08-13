NOS vs MNR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s The Hundred match - August 13, 2023

Northern Superchargers will face Manchester Originals in the 18th match of The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023 at Headingley, Leeds, on Sunday, August 13.

Guided by the leadership of Tom Banton, the Northern Superchargers’ had a mixed start to the competition. Their first encounter ended without a result, followed by triumphs over Southern Brave and Trent Rockets. However, they suffered a defeat at the hands of Oval Invincibles by nine runs.

On the other hand, Jos Buttler-led Manchester Originals started the competition with a defeat at the hands of Welsh Fire by nine runs in a rain-affected game. Their next encounter ended without a result. In their next clash, they defeated Birmingham Phoenix by 49 runs. However, they suffered a substantial defeat against Oval Invincibles — by 94 runs.

With this in mind, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the NOS vs MNR Dream11 game.

#3 Harry Brook (NOS) - 9 Credits

Britain Cricket England Australia Ashes

Northern Superchargers top-order batter Harry Brook has amassed 67 runs from three innings at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 197.05. His aggressive style of batting can unsettle any opposition and put them on the defensive mode.

Brook, the powerful hitter, treats spinners and pacers equally, adding versatility to his gameplay. He emerges as a top choice for vice-captain in the fantasy team for the NOS vs MNR Dream11 game.

#2 Jos Buttler (MNR) - 9 Credits

Welsh Fire Men v Manchester Originals Men - The Hundred

Manchester Originals' opener and skipper Jos Buttler is the tournament's leading run-scorer with 165 runs at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 148.64.

Widely recognized as one of the world’s most dynamic and explosive batters, Buttler is undoubtedly among the favorites to be a skipper in any fantasy team for the NOS vs MNR Dream11 game.

#1 Matthew Short (NOS) - 8.5 Credits

Marsh One Day Cup - VIC v WA

Northern Superchargers batting all-rounder Matthew Short is one of the players to watch out for in this encounter in both batting and bowling departments. So far, Short has amassed 81 runs in three innings at a below-par average of 27.

Additionally, Short has demonstrated his bowling capabilities by picking up two wickets. Given his ability to hit the ball well in the middle overs, he could be the prime choice for captaincy in the NOS vs MNR Dream11 game.

Poll : Who will fetch most points in today's NOS vs MNR Dream11 Contest? Matthew Short Jos Buttler 0 votes