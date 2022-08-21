NOS vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Men's Hundred 2022, Match 21

The 21st match of the Men's Hundred 2022 will see Northern Superchargers Men (NOS) take on Manchester Originals Men (MNR) at Headingley in Leeds on Sunday, August 21. Ahead of this much-awaited match, here's all you need to know about the NOS vs MNR Dream11 tips, today's playing 11s, Dream11 prediction and the pitch report.

After three losses to start the series, Manchester Originals have bounced back into winning ways with two wins. The duo of Phil Salt and Jos Buttler have led from the front with the bat, with Andre Russell also impressing in recent matches. The Superchargers, meanwhile, come into the game on the back of a win against Birmingham Phoenix. While their star duo of Harry Brook and David Willey are yet to fire, the Superchargers have a strong roster capable of beating any team on itheirday. With two valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game beckons in Leeds.

NOS vs MNR Match Details

The 21st match of the Men's Hundred between Northern Superchargers and Manchester Originals will be played on August 21 at Headingley in Leeds. The game is set to take place at 11:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NOS vs MNR, The Men's Hundred 2022, Match 21

Date and Time: 21st August 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

NOS vs MNR Pitch Report

The pitch is a decent one to bat on, with the average first-innings score being 143 in the Hundred this season. There won't be much swing available early on, with only two wickets falling in the powerplay phase in the previous game. A change of pace will be crucial, with the likes of David Wiese and Dwayne Bravo conceding less than 1.2 runs per ball and picking up wickets consistently.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 2

1st innings score: 143

2nd innings score: 145

NOS vs MNR Form Guide

Northern Superchargers: WLLLW

Manchester Originals: LLLWW

NOS vs MNR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Northern Superchargers injury/team news

- Wahab Riaz has been ruled out of the Hundred, with Wayne Parnell available for selection.

- Ben Raine could be persisted with after an expensive outing in the previous game. In case of an extra spin-bowling option, Roelof van der Merwe could return to the side.

Northern Superchargers probable playing 11

Faf du Plessis (c), Adam Lyth, David Willey, Adam Hose, Harry Brook, John Simpson (wk), David Wiese, Ben Raine/Roelof van der Merwe, Dwayne Bravo, Adil Rashid and Craig Miles.

Manchester Originals injury/team news

- Josh Little has been signed by the Manchester Originals and could replace Sean Abbott, who is due to join the Australian national team.

Manchester Originals probable playing 11

Jos Buttler (c), Phil Salt (wk), Wayne Madsen, Andre Russell, Laurie Evans, Tristan Stubbs, Paul Walter, Josh Little, Matthew Parkinson, Tom Hartley and Mitchell Stanley.

NOS vs MNR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Phil Salt (5 matches, 183 runs, Average: 45.75)

Phil Salt has been Manchester Originals' most consistent player with scores of one, 36, 70, 38 and 38 in the Hundred. The star opener is striking at over 140 with the bat, complementing Jos Buttler with conviction. Given his recent burst of form, Salt should be a top pick for your NOR vs MNR fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Adam Lyth (5 matches, 186 runs, Strike rate: 202.17)

Adam Lyth has scored three fifty-plus scores in the Hundred, striking at a whopping 202. He is also the Northern Superchargers' top run-scorer so far. With Lyth playing most of his cricket in Leeds as part of Yorkshire, he is another top pick for this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Andre Russell (5 matches, 131 runs, 3 wickets)

Andre Russell put in a match-winning performance in the previous game, scoring his first Hundred fifty and chipping in with a wicket as well. Russell is being used as a No. 4 batter, a role he has done well in so far. Given his explosive batting prowess and form, he is a must-have in your NOS vs MNR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Adil Rashid (5 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 25.80)

Adil Rashid has been consistent for the Northern Superchargers, picking up five wickets at an average of 25.80. He is an experienced campaigner, who also plays most of his domestic cricket at Headingley for Yorkshire. With the spinners likely to play a major role in this game, Rashid is bound to be a popular pick in the Dream11 contests.

NOS vs MNR match captain and vice-captain choices

David Willey

David Willey's form has not been great in the Hundred, but he did have some injury concerns earlier in the season. However, Willey is an accomplished all-rounder, having played 95 white-ball matches for England. With his knowledge of the conditions also bound to come in handy, Willey should be a good option for captaincy in your NOS vs MNR Dream11 fantasy team.

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler has been in brilliant form of late with scores of 41,29 and 68 in his last three matches. Buttler, along with Salt, has scored quick runs in the powerplay, taking on the pacers with aplomb. While David Willey could present a threat with the new ball, Buttler's experience and form should make him a popular option for the game.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NOS vs MNR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Fantasy Points Player Stats Jos Buttler 305 203 runs in 5 matches Phil Salt 282 183 runs in 5 matches Matt Parkinson 198 6 wickets in 5 matches David Wiese 265 99 runs, 4 wickets in 4 matches Faf du Plessis 148 89 runs in 5 matches

NOS vs MNR match expert tips

Faf du Plessis has not had the best of outings for the Northern Superchargers this season. The South African relies on starting slow and cashing in on the middle overs, something he has been unable to do consistently. With Manchester Originals' pace attack lacking the same conviction as the other attacks in the competition, he could be backed to play a big knock today.

NOS vs MNR Dream11 Prediction Today (The Men's Hundred 2022)

NOS vs MNR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

NOS vs MNR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt

Batter: Faf du Plessis (c), Adam Lyth, Harry Brook

All-Rounder: Andre Russell (vc), David Willey, David Wiese

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Matt Parkinson and Mitchell Stanley

NOS vs MNR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

NOS vs MNR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler (vc), Phil Salt

Batter: Faf du Plessis, Wayne Madsen, Harry Brook

All-Rounder: Andre Russell, David Willey (c), David Wiese

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Matt Parkinson and Dwayne Bravo

