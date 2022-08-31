NOS vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Men's Hundred 2022, Match 31

The 31st match of the Men's Hundred 2022 will see Northern Superchargers (NOS) take on Southern Brave (SOB) at Headingley in Leeds on Wednesday, August 31. Ahead of this much-awaited match, here's all you need to know about the NOS vs SOB Dream11 tips.
The Northern Superchargers and Southern Brave are out of contention for a top-three finish. While the Northern Superchargers have come up short in crunch moments, defending champions Southern Brave have had to deal with a lot of injuries. While their strike bowlers Tymal Mills and Chris Jordan have long been ruled out, the Southern Brave have a strong batting unit, boasting Quinton de Kock and James Vince in the top order. They come across a decent Superchargers team who have impressed in recent matches. With both teams eager to end their campaign on a high, an entertaining game beckons in Leeds.
NOS vs SOB Match Details
The 31st match of the Men's Hundred between Northern Superchargers and Southern Brave will be played on August 31 at Headingley in Leeds. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
NOS vs SOB, The Men's Hundred 2022, Match 31
Date and Time: 31st August 2022, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Headingley, Leeds
Live Streaming: Fancode
NOS vs SOB Pitch Report
Headingley has been a high-scoring venue with the average first-innings score being 165. The previous game at the venue saw over 380 runs being scored. There is not much help available for the spinners, with the dimensions also favoring the batters. Teams have preferred to chase, with the pitch not changing much during the course of the game.
Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 1
Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 2
1st-innings score: 165
2nd-innings score: 158
NOS vs SOB Form Guide
Northern Superchargers: WLLLWLW
Southern Brave: WLLLLWW
NOS vs SOB probable playing 11s for today’s match
Northern Superchargers injury/team news
No injury concerns for the Northern Superchargers.
Northern Superchargers probable playing 11
Faf du Plessis (c), Adam Lyth, David Willey, Adam Hose, Harry Brook, Michael Pepper (wk), David Wiese, Roelof van der Merwe, Wayne Parnell, Adil Rashid and Craig Miles.
Southern Brave injury/team news
No injury concerns for the Southern Brave.
Southern Brave probable playing 11
Quinton de Kock (wk), Paul Stirling, James Vince (c), Tim David, Alex Davies, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Rehan Ahmed/George Garton, Jake Lintott, Sonny Baker and Michael Hogan.
NOS vs SOB Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Quinton de Kock (6 matches, 107 runs)
Quinton de Kock has not been at his best this season with 107 runs in six matches. He has shown signs of form in recent matches, scoring at least 20 runs in each of his last three matches. With the southpaw due a for big knock, he is a top pick for your NOS vs SOB Dream11 fantasy team.
Top Batter Pick
Adam Lyth (7 matches, 279 runs, Strike rate: 186.00)
Adam Lyth is among the top run-scorers this season with 279 runs at a whopping strike rate of 186. Lyth has also smashed three fifties in seven matches this season. He has a decent record in Leeds this year with 314 runs in 10 innings.
Top All-rounder Pick
James Fuller (7 matches, 29 runs, 7 wickets)
James Fuller has impressed for the Southern Brave with seven wickets to his name. He has picked up a wicket in all but two matches and has predominantly been used in death overs. Given that he can chip in with the bat as well, Fuller is one to watch out for in this game.
Top Bowler Pick
Adil Rashid (7 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 24.85)
Adil Rashid is a dependable bowling pick, taking a wicket in each of his outings so far. He has a decent record in Leeds, picking up a wicket nearly every 15 balls. With a heap of experience under his belt, Rashid should be a popular pick ahead of this match.
NOS vs SOB match captain and vice-captain choices
David Willey
David Willey has shown glimpses of his ability in The Hundred this season, scoring 70 runs and picking up four wickets. He is a noted exponent of swing-bowling and is expected to bat in the top order. With the English all-rounder due for a big performance, he could be a decent captaincy option in your NOS vs SOB Dream11 fantasy team.
James Vince
James Vince has not had the best of Hundred campaigns, scoring 123 runs in seven matches. However, Vince was one of the top performers in the T20 Blast earlier in the year, scoring over 600 runs. With the conditions suiting batters at Headingley, Vince could be a popular captaincy pick for your team.
5 Must-picks with player stats for NOS vs SOB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
NOS vs SOB match expert tips
The Southern Brave's new-ball attack is not at full-strength given the absence of Craig Overton and Tymal Mills. This should allow Adam Lyth and Faf du Plessis an opportunity to get a big one and prove to be game-changing selections in your NOS vs SOB fantasy team.
NOS vs SOB Dream11 Prediction Today (The Men's Hundred 2022)
NOS vs SOB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock
Batters: Faf du Plessis (c), James Vince (vc), Adam Lyth, Tim David
Allrounders: Wayne Parnell, David Willey, James Fuller
Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Michael Hogan, Jake Lintott
NOS vs SOB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock (c)
Batters: Faf du Plessis, James Vince, Adam Hose, Tim David
Allrounders: Wayne Parnell, David Willey (vc), James Fuller
Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Craig Miles, Jake Lintott