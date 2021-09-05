NOS vs SV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report

The Northern Diamonds will square off against the Southern Vipers in the semi-final of the English Women’s Regional T20 2021 on Sunday at The Rose Bowl.

Diamonds ended their group campaign with eight points. They won four of their six games to top their group. They are coming into this fixture off an eight-wicket against Thunder.

Meanwhile, Vipers finished second in Group A, with four victories and two losses. They defeated the Lightning by seven wickets in their last T20 game.

NOS vs SV Probable Playing 11s

Northern Diamonds

Bess Heath (WK), Leah Dobson, Sterre Kalis, Lauren Winfield, Hollie Armitage (C), Jenny Gunn, Rachel Hopkins, Alex MacDonald. Rachel Slater, Katie Levick, Linsey Smith.

Southern Vipers

Carla Rudd (WK), Georgia Adams (C), Emily Windsor, Ella Chandler, Sophie Mitchelmore, Georgia Elwiss, Paige Schofield, Tara Norris, Charlotte Taylor, Lauren Bell, Alice Monaghan.

Match Details

Match: NOS vs SV, Semi-Final.

Date and Time: 5th September, 04:30 PM IST.

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rose Bowl is a sporting one. Wickets in hand will be crucial. The batsmen will have to bide their time in the middle before going big. As this fixture is a knockout game, the team winning the toss could look to bat first and put pressure on the opposition.

Today’s NOS vs SV Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Bess Heath: Heath has been a prolific wicketkeeper-batsman for the Diamonds in this tournament.

Batsmen

Georgia Adams: Adams has been consistent for the Southern Vipers, scoring 201 runs in six matches.

Hollie Armitage: Armitage has been in decent form in the past few matches, and has also contributed in the bowling department. She has scored 57 runs and picked up three wickets.

All-rounders

Georgia Elwiss: Elwiss is a top-class all-rounder, performing excellently in all matches. She has scored 100 runs and taken nine wickets in the tournament.

Tara Norris: Norris is one of the finest options among all-rounders. She has also been the Diamonds' best bowler in the tournament, taking 12 wickets.

Bowlers

Linsey Smith: Smith has been in good form for the Northern Diamonds. In six games, she has picked up seven wickets.

Lauren Bell: Bell has fared well for the Southern Vipers. She regularly bowls in the middle overs, and has been bowling well in the recent games.

Five best players to pick in NOS vs SV Dream11 prediction team

Tara Norris: 6 matches, 428 points.

Georgia Elwiss: 6 matches, 417 points.

Jenny Gunn: 6 matches, 378 points.

Georgia Adams: 6 matches, 341 points.

Bess Heath: 3 matches, 124 points.

Key stats for NOS vs SV Dream11 prediction team

Goergia Adams: 6 matches, 201 runs.

Georgia Elwiss: 6 matches, 100 runs, 9 wickets.

Tara Norris: 6 matches, 12 wickets.

Linsey Smith: 6 matches, 7 wickets.

Jenny Gun: 6 matches, 9 wickets.

NOS vs SV Dream11 Prediction Today

NOS vs SV Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bess Heath, Georgia Adams, Leah Dobson, Alex Macdonald, Georgia Elwiss, Tara Norris, Paige Schofield, Linsey Smith, Katie Levick, Charlotte Taylor, Rachel Slater.

Captain: Georgia Elwiss. Vice-Captain: Linsey Smith.

NOS vs SV Dream11 Team - 2 - 2021 Game.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bess Heath, Georgia Adams, Hollie Armitage, Alex Macdonald, Georgia Elwiss, Tara Norris, Jenny Gunn, Linsey Smith, Katie Levick, Charlotte Taylor, Lauren Bell.

Captain: Tara Norris. Vice-Captain: Jenny Gunn.

Edited by Bhargav