NOS vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for the Men's Hundred 2022, Match 7

The seventh match of the Men's Hundred 2022 will see Trent Rockets (TRT) face the Northern Superchargers (NOS) at Headingley in Leeds on Tuesday, August 9.

Both the Rockets and Superchargers started their campaigns with a win and will be keen to sustain their bright start. The Superchargers have a decent side to fall back on, but will be without Harry Brook, who is part of the England Lions side. Trent Rockets will miss Rashid Khan's services, but have enough depth in their side to make up for the Afghan star's absence. Although the Rockets will start as the clear favorites, the Northern Superchargers' balance and experience should make for a thrilling contest in Leeds.

NOS vs TRT Probable Playing 11 Today

NOS XI

Faf du Plessis (c), Adam Lyth, Michael Pepper, David Willey, Adam Hose, John Simpson (wk), David Wiese, Roelof van der Merwe, Dwayne Bravo, Matty Potts and Adil Rashid.

TRT XI

Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Colin Munro, Joe Root, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Lewis Gregory (c), Daniel Sams, Samit Patel, Marchant de Lange/Tabraiz Shamsi, Luke Wood and Matt Carter.

Match Details

NOS vs TRT, The Men's Hundred 2022, Match 7

Date and Time: 9th August 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is expected at Headingley with little help on offer for the pacers early on. The batters will look to go on the attack from ball one, with the dimensions of the ground helping their cause. As the match progresses, the spinners could come into play, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with 150 being a good score at the venue.

Today's NOS vs TRT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Michael Pepper: Michael Pepper has been one of the breakout stars this English summer, impressing for Essex in the T20 Blast. Pepper is a good player of both pace and spin and can shift gears at will. With Tom Kohler-Cadmore batting lower down the order, Pepper stands out as the ideal option.

Batter

Alex Hales: Alex Hales started his Hundred campaign on the right note, scoring a match-winning fifty against the Manchester Originals. The Trent Rockets opener has been in blistering form in white-ball formats over the last few seasons, impressing in the PSL and BBL as well. Given his form and ability to score quick runs at the top of the order, Hales is a good addition to your NOS vs TRT Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams was in top form in the previous game, picking up three wickets. The Australian all-rounder has been one of the most sought-after players in T20 cricket, with his batting prowess also adding to his case. With Sams in decent form for Essex in the T20 Blast as well, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Adil Rashid: Adil Rashid is one of the best spinners in the world in white-ball cricket, with his record being noteworthy. He had a fine outing in the previous game against the Manchester Originals, conceding just 20 runs and picking up a wicket. Given his experience and his knowledge of the conditions in Leeds, where he plays most of his domestic cricket with Yorkshire, Rashid is a must-have in your NOS vs TRT Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in NOS vs TRT Dream11 prediction team

Matty Potts (NOS)

Dawid Malan (TRT)

Faf du Plessis (NOS)

Important stats for NOS vs TRT Dream11 prediction team

Alex Hales - 58(41) vs Birmingham Phoenix in the previous match

Daniel Sams - 3/24 vs Birmingham Phoenix in the previous match

David Willey - 29(21) and 2/24 vs Manchester Originals in the previous match

NOS vs TRT Dream11 Prediction Today (The Men's Hundred 2022)

NOS vs TRT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - The Men's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Michael Pepper, Faf du Plessis, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Adam Hose, David Willey, Daniel Sams, Adil Rashid, Dwayne Bravo, Luke Wood and Matt Carter.

Captain: Dawid Malan. Vice-captain: David Willey.

NOS vs TRT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - The Men's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Michael Pepper, Faf du Plessis, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Adam Hose, David Willey, Daniel Sams, Adil Rashid, Matty Potts, Luke Wood and Samit Patel.

Captain: Faf du Plessis. Vice-captain: Daniel Sams.

