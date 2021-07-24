NOS vs WEF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For The Hundred Men's Match 4

The Northern Superchargers will be squaring off against Welsh Fire in the fourth match of The Hundred men's competition at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Saturday.

Led by the experienced South African Faf du Plessis, Northern Superchargers are entirely charged with an explosive batting line-up like no other side in The Hundred. While Chris Lynn and Adam Lyth will be entrusted with the responsibility of providing a great start, Ben Stokes will be tasked with scoring some quickfire runs down the order. On the bowling front, the spin duo of Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Adil Rashid will be the ones tricking the opposition into their traps.

Welsh Fire, on the other hand, will be led by Jonny Bairstow in the opening two fixtures before he moves to the England camp for the upcoming Test series against India. Starting as underdogs in The Hundred, Welsh Fire have some of the most exciting young talents at their disposal in Tom Banton, Ollie Pope and Glenn Phillips. Their bowling attack also has a lot of variety, with Liam Plunkett, Jake Ball, David Payne and Qais Ahmad, who will be complemented by Jimmy Neesham and Matt Critchley.

Squads to choose from

Northern Superchargers

Ben Stokes, Faf du Plessis (C), Chris Lynn, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Adam Lyth, Brydon Carse, John Simpson (WK), Matthew Potts, Matthew Fisher, Harry Brook, Callum Parkinson, Jordan Thompson and Ben Raine.

Welsh Fire

Jonny Bairstow (C & WK), Ollie Pope, Tom Banton, Qais Ahmad, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Jake Ball, Ben Duckett, Ian Cockbain, Josh Cobb, Matt Critchley, Leus du Plooy, Liam Plunkett, David Payne, Ryan Higgins and David Lloyd.

NOS vs WEF Probable Playing 11 Today

Northern Superchargers

Ben Stokes, Faf du Plessis (C), Chris Lynn, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Adam Lyth, John Simpson (WK), Matthew Potts, Callum Parkinson, Jordan Thompson.

Welsh Fire

Jonny Bairstow (C & WK), Ollie Pope, Tom Banton, Qais Ahmad, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Jake Ball, Ben Duckett, Matt Critchley, Liam Plunkett, Ryan Higgins.

Match Details

Match: Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire, The Hundred Men's, Match 4

Date and Time: 24th July 2021, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at Trent Bridge is a batting paradise and we could witness yet another run-fest on Saturday. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, it should aid the batters to play shots freely. The bowlers will have to maintain tight lines and lengths as there is no room for errors on this ground. The teams winning the toss should look to bowl first as the chasing sides have won the majority of the games played at Trent Bridge.

NOS vs WEF Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

NOS vs WEF Dream11 Prediction - The Hundred Men's

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Faf du Plessis, Chris Lynn, Adam Lyth, Glenn Phillips, Ben Stokes, Matt Critchley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Callum Parkinson, Liam Plunkett.

Captain: Jonny Bairstow. Vice-captain: Chris Lynn.

NOS vs WEF Dream11 Prediction - The Hundred Men's

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Faf du Plessis, Adam Lyth, Glenn Phillips, Ben Stokes, Jordan Thompson, Jimmy Neesham, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett.

Captain: Ben Stokes. Vice-captain: Tom Banton.

